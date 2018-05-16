By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kikkoman Teriyaki Marinade 250Ml

Kikkoman Teriyaki Marinade 250Ml
£ 2.80
£1.12/100ml

Product Description

  • Teriyaki Marinade
  • A Japanese speciality
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Wine (contains Sulphur Dioxide), Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spice Extracts, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.

Name and address

  • Kikkoman Foods Europe B.V.,
  • The Netherlands.

Distributor address

  • Kikkoman Trading Europe GmbH,
  • Theodorstrasse 180,
  • 40472 Düsseldorf,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.kikkoman.eu
  • www.kikkoman.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 420 kJ/ 99 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 12g
of which sugars 11g
Protein 6.7g
Salt 10.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

