Wilkinson Sword Extra 2 Sensitive Disposable Razor 10 Pack

4.5(14)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Extra 2 Sensitive Disposable Razor 10 Pack
£ 3.50
£0.35/each
  • Wilkinson Sword Extra 2 Sensitive is the perfect affordable disposable razor for achieving a smooth, close and simple shave.
  • - 2 blades and a lubricating strip with vitamin E, on a slim head, for a smooth and comfortable shave
  • - Unique 'Push Clean' bar to clear build up from between the blades
  • - Non-slip, rubber grip for easy handling.
  • - Practical travel cap to keep your razor safe and clean when you're on the go
  • - This pack includes x 10 Extra 2 Sensitive disposable razors
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-100, Lanolin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin, Cyclodextrin, Aqua, Tocopherol

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs for a smooth finish

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstrasse 110,
  • D-42659,
  • Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Net Contents

10 x Disposable Razors

14 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great service

5 stars

Bought the sensitive two Blade disposable razors and a soap bowl and it's really good value and a very smooth shave. Online ordering and delivery is also very slick. Considering trying the classic razor now, just like my dad had

Great for sensitivity

5 stars

I bought these a month ago and as I have eczema I have sensitive skin. Great razors will definitely buy again.

Amazing for sensitive skin

4 stars

Great product, value for money and the only disposable razor that doesnt make me break out after using it. Would highly recommend

Sword for a change

5 stars

I'm always buying this product whenever I need to shave. It's just a perfect thing that does its job perfectly. This item is easily accessible in any shop wherever I go.

Fantastic

5 stars

I’m very happy since my purchase because it does a great shave!

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a great product. The razor is very slimline and the handle slightly flexible so that the blade shaves any awkward or hard to reach area. Easy to keep clean and great price.

Good and reliable

5 stars

Good and reliable shaving blades that have a steady handle which allows you not control strokes and apply the right amount of pressure to get the perfect clean shave!

Great Product

5 stars

Really good product, I use these when traveling a lot as they are very durable and easy to bring with me. I find they give me a very close clean shave and love the feeling after it. I also tend to use an electric shaver but doesn't get as close as these. Im a repeat customer for these razors. I would recommend

Great razors

5 stars

Really good quality, I have sensitive skin and it works perfectly on it.

Amazing

5 stars

I love these razors, so soft on the skin. Left me with no rash on my skin. Loved them!

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

