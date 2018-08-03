Wilkinson Sword Extra 2 Sensitive Disposable Razor 10 Pack

Great service
Bought the sensitive two Blade disposable razors and a soap bowl and it's really good value and a very smooth shave. Online ordering and delivery is also very slick. Considering trying the classic razor now, just like my dad had
Great for sensitivity
I bought these a month ago and as I have eczema I have sensitive skin. Great razors will definitely buy again.
Amazing for sensitive skin
Great product, value for money and the only disposable razor that doesnt make me break out after using it. Would highly recommend
Sword for a change
I'm always buying this product whenever I need to shave. It's just a perfect thing that does its job perfectly. This item is easily accessible in any shop wherever I go.
Fantastic
I’m very happy since my purchase because it does a great shave!
Excellent!
This is a great product. The razor is very slimline and the handle slightly flexible so that the blade shaves any awkward or hard to reach area. Easy to keep clean and great price.
Good and reliable
Good and reliable shaving blades that have a steady handle which allows you not control strokes and apply the right amount of pressure to get the perfect clean shave!
Great Product
Really good product, I use these when traveling a lot as they are very durable and easy to bring with me. I find they give me a very close clean shave and love the feeling after it. I also tend to use an electric shaver but doesn't get as close as these. Im a repeat customer for these razors. I would recommend
Great razors
Really good quality, I have sensitive skin and it works perfectly on it.
Amazing
I love these razors, so soft on the skin. Left me with no rash on my skin. Loved them!