Kenco Pure Colombian Instant Coffee 100G

- Freeze Dried Instant Coffee
- Discover more at Kenco.co.uk
- Grown at high altitude in Colombia's tropical climate, this medium roasted, well-balanced coffee treats you to subtle floral aromas and a fruity top note. The taste? Simply perfect. Explore the rest of the Kenco Range from Barista Style Millicano Americano to Coffee shop style Cappuccino and Latte.
- If you like your coffee smooth and fruity, experience a single origin cup of Colombian coffee.
- Colombia's high altitude and tropical climate enlivens these beans with a balanced but uniquely exotic flavour.
- Adventure with single origin for an original cup to discover.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Balanced and fruity
- Nothing else!
- Pack size: 100g
Store in a cool, dry place.
- Preparation: Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of coffee to your cup and add hot water, just off the boil.
62 Servings
Jar. Recyclable
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
- UK:
- Consumer Response,
- Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
- Horizon,
- Honey Lane,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 6RJ.
- Freephone: 0808 100 8787
- Ireland:
- 2nd Floor,
- Block F1,
- East Point Business Park,
100g ℮
