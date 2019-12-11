By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kenco Pure Colombian Instant Coffee 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kenco Pure Colombian Instant Coffee 100G
£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Freeze Dried Instant Coffee
  • Discover more at Kenco.co.uk
  • Grown at high altitude in Colombia's tropical climate, this medium roasted, well-balanced coffee treats you to subtle floral aromas and a fruity top note. The taste? Simply perfect. Explore the rest of the Kenco Range from Barista Style Millicano Americano to Coffee shop style Cappuccino and Latte.
  • If you like your coffee smooth and fruity, experience a single origin cup of Colombian coffee.
  • Colombia's high altitude and tropical climate enlivens these beans with a balanced but uniquely exotic flavour.
  • Adventure with single origin for an original cup to discover.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Balanced and fruity
  • Nothing else!
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of coffee to your cup and add hot water, just off the boil.

Number of uses

62 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland:
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Block F1,
  • East Point Business Park,

Net Contents

100g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Kenco Pure Costa Rican Instant Coffee 100G

£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Offer

Nestle Coffee-Mate Whitener 500G

£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Tetley 240 Teabags 750G

£ 3.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here