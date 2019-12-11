By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 190Ml

Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 190Ml
£ 1.00
£0.53/100ml

Product Description

  • Sweet chilli sauce.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 190ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Red Chillies (20%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Ground Garlic (6%), Pickled Garlic (5%) [Garlic, Water, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Modified Tapioca Starch, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 12 weeks.Best Before End: See neck of bottle.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeling inspired?
  • We love pouring our Sweet Chilli Sauce over salmon, baking in the oven and sprinkling some spring onions on top to serve.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Net Contents

190ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 975kJ/230kcal
Fat 0.7g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 55.1g
of which sugars 54.7g
Fibre 1.6g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 4.3g

