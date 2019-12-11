By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Loyd Grossman Red Thai Curry Sauce 350G

3(1)Write a review
Loyd Grossman Red Thai Curry Sauce 350G
Product Description

  • Thai Red Curry Sauce
  • For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk
  • A fragrant fusion of sweet coconut cream and red chillies
  • “My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour.”
  • Chilli rating - med/hot - 2
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Cream (15%), Bamboo Shoots, Red Peppers, Thai Red Curry Paste (6%) (Garlic, Red Chillies, Lemongrass, Salt, Galangal, Onion, Coriander Leaf, Kaffir Lime Peel, Vinegar, Black Pepper, Coriander Seed, Cumin Seeds), Creamed Coconut, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Milled Lemongrass, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Milled Lime Leaves, Fish Paste (Thai Fish Sauce (Anchovies (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Fish Powder, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Bay), Vegetable Boullion (Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Leek Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder), Colour (Paprika Oleoresin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See the neck of the jar

Preparation and Usage

  • Get Flavour. . .
  • 1. Dice 2 chicken breasts and gently fry in a little oil for 3 minutes.
  • 2. Add the sauce and simmer gently for 10-15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
  • 3. Serve with boiled rice.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serves 2-3
  • Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 2 portions

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • If you have any problems with this sauce please keep this jar and contact the address on pack or phone on 0800 398 8548 (ROI 1850 202929).
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (KJ)444kJ
Energy (Kcal)107kcal
Fat 7.3g
Of which Saturates 6.6g
Carbohydrates 8.5g
Of which Sugars 4.9g
Fibre 0.9g
Protein 1.3g
Salt 0.70g

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Expensive

3 stars

I have had this a few times and it tastes fine, 3 stars is for the expensive price.

