Loyd Grossman Red Thai Curry Sauce 350G

Expensive
I have had this a few times and it tastes fine, 3 stars is for the expensive price.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Water, Coconut Cream (15%), Bamboo Shoots, Red Peppers, Thai Red Curry Paste (6%) (Garlic, Red Chillies, Lemongrass, Salt, Galangal, Onion, Coriander Leaf, Kaffir Lime Peel, Vinegar, Black Pepper, Coriander Seed, Cumin Seeds), Creamed Coconut, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Milled Lemongrass, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Milled Lime Leaves, Fish Paste (Thai Fish Sauce (Anchovies (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Fish Powder, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Bay), Vegetable Boullion (Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Leek Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder), Colour (Paprika Oleoresin)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See the neck of the jar
This jar contains approximately 2 portions
Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (KJ)
|444kJ
|Energy (Kcal)
|107kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|Of which Saturates
|6.6g
|Carbohydrates
|8.5g
|Of which Sugars
|4.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.70g
