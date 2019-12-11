Loyd Grossman Green Thai Curry Sauce 350G
- Energy800kJ 193kcal10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Thai Green Curry Sauce
- For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk
- An aromatic combination of green chillies, lemongrass and coriander
- “My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour.”
- Chilli rating - med - 2
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Cream (10%), Creamed Coconut, Bamboo Shoots, Green Beans, Thai Green Curry Paste (6%) (Garlic Green Chillies, Lemongrass, Onion, Salt, Ginger, Galangal, Yellow Chillies, Coriander Leaves, Cumin, Kaffir Lime Peel, Vinegar, Coriander Seed, White Pepper), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Milled Lemongrass, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Green Chillies Purée, Milled Lime Leaves, Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Leek Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder), Fish Paste (Thai Fish Sauce (Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Fish Powder, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Bay)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See the neck of the jar
Preparation and Usage
- Get Flavour. . .
- 1. Dice 2 chicken breasts and gently fry in a little oil for 3 minutes.
- 2. Add the sauce and simmer gently for 10-15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
- 3. Serve with boiled rice.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Serves 2-3
- Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 2 portions
Recycling info
Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Premiere Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- If you have any problems with this sauce please keep this jar and contact the address on pack or phone on 0800 398 8548 (ROI 1850 202929).
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|457kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|110kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|Of which Saturates
|7.0g
|Carbohydrates
|8.5g
|Of which Sugars
|5.2g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.75g
|-
