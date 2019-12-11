By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Loyd Grossman Green Thai Curry Sauce 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Loyd Grossman Green Thai Curry Sauce 350G
£ 2.10
£0.60/100g

Offer

Half a jar (175g) contains
  • Energy800kJ 193kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Thai Green Curry Sauce
  • For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk
  • An aromatic combination of green chillies, lemongrass and coriander
  • “My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour.”
  • Chilli rating - med - 2
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Cream (10%), Creamed Coconut, Bamboo Shoots, Green Beans, Thai Green Curry Paste (6%) (Garlic Green Chillies, Lemongrass, Onion, Salt, Ginger, Galangal, Yellow Chillies, Coriander Leaves, Cumin, Kaffir Lime Peel, Vinegar, Coriander Seed, White Pepper), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Milled Lemongrass, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Green Chillies Purée, Milled Lime Leaves, Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Leek Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder), Fish Paste (Thai Fish Sauce (Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Fish Powder, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Bay)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See the neck of the jar

Preparation and Usage

  • Get Flavour. . .
  • 1. Dice 2 chicken breasts and gently fry in a little oil for 3 minutes.
  • 2. Add the sauce and simmer gently for 10-15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
  • 3. Serve with boiled rice.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serves 2-3
  • Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 2 portions

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premiere Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • If you have any problems with this sauce please keep this jar and contact the address on pack or phone on 0800 398 8548 (ROI 1850 202929).
Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)457kJ
Energy (kcal)110kcal
Fat 7.7g
Of which Saturates 7.0g
Carbohydrates 8.5g
Of which Sugars 5.2g
Fibre 0.7g
Protein 1.3g
Salt 0.75g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

