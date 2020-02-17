By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Assorted Waterproof Plasters 16'S

Tesco Assorted Waterproof Plasters 16'S
£ 1.00
£0.06/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Swimming Plasters
  • Tesco Health Swimming Plasters are durable and more adhesive than standard plasters to stay on even when submerged in water. These plasters are breathable to aid healing and use a low allergy, latex free adhesive so they are kind to skin.
  • Extra durable for use in water and breathable to aid healing.
  Tesco Health Swimming Plasters are durable and more adhesive than standard plasters to stay on even when submerged in water. These plasters are breathable to aid healing and use a low allergy, latex free adhesive so they are kind to skin.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China, Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Clean wound and surrounding area. Remove plaster from wrapper. Position pad over wound and press down the edges of the plaster firmly. Change the Plaster as required, at least daily.

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

16 Assorted

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish

1 stars

I used these to cover a cut on my thumb and a cut on my daughter's foot whilst we went swimming. They did not stay on for more than 10 minutes!

