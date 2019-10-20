By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic 2 Chicken Fillets

Tesco Organic 2 Chicken Fillets
£ 6.92
£17.30/kg
One typical chicken breast
  • Energy552kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A organic skinless chicken breast fillets.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From trusted British farms. We have worked in partnership with our expert farmer, Harry, for more than ten years. The open pastures of his farms in Lincolnshire and Norfolk allow our organic chickens to roam freely and forage as they please. They are fed an organic cereal based diet developed by a team of nutritionists to ensure the birds get what they need at each stage of their lives to deliver truly organic quality.
  • Full of flavour from birds free to roam on British farms
  • Fresh class A, skinless
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Organic
  • From open pastures
  • Full of flavour from birds free to roam on British farms

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-35 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken breast (125g)
Energy442kJ / 104kcal552kJ / 130kcal
Fat1.0g1.3g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.8g29.8g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Good. Great that the meat is tougher as it shows

5 stars

Good. Great that the meat is tougher as it shows it came from an older chicken which grew at a natural pace and this is how chicken meat is actually supposed to be, those who want very soft meat should buy from the genetically modified chickens which are very fat which have very soft meat and which are killed at only 35 days old after they've so rapidly grown.

Avoid

2 stars

Not good. Badly butchered and tough. Same applied to drumsticks and thighs.

I won't buy this again

2 stars

Tough and stringy without much flavour. I've had far better organic chicken - this is just not worth the money in my humble opinion!

Chickenlicious

5 stars

Superb flavour, tender, juicy, good value. Get more in stock please, your organic stock goes quickly at Dunmow store.

