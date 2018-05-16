We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Penfolds Shiraz Bin 28 75Cl

Penfolds Shiraz Bin 28 75Cl
£30.00
£30.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Penfolds Shiraz Bin 28 75Cl
  • For calorie information see - www.penfolds.com/calories
  • Penfolds Bin 28 helps define the proven synergy between rich South Australian Shiraz and well-integrated American oak derived from 12 months barrel maturation. It is Penfolds oldest Bin wine. As with all Bin 28 wines, this wine will benefit from careful cellaring. We invite you to explore the Penfolds range and discover a success story more than 175 years old.
  • Penfolds has long maintained a system of numbered 'bins' in the cellars at Magill where the finest wines were stored. The renowned Bin series, first created in 1959, reflects Penfolds meticulous winemaking approach of sourcing the best fruit from premium vineyards, in order to marry both regional and varietal characters to the distinctive Penfolds style.
  • Wine of South Australia
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Penfolds Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Peter Gago

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Bin 28 were picked at optimum maturity having excellent varietal flavour and fine tannin. Following fermentation this wine was matured for 12 months in older American oak hogsheads.

History

  • First made in 1959, Bin 28 is named after the famous Barossa Valley Kalimna vineyard purchased by Penfolds in 1945 and from which the wine was originally sourced. Today, Bin 28 is a multi-region, multi-vineyard blend, with the Barossa Valley always well represented.

Regional Information

  • Predominantly sourced from the Barossa Valley, with some parcels from Langhorne Creek and McLaren Vale.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 10 + years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Penfolds Wines,
  • Penfold Road,
  • Magill,
  • SA 5072,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Net Contents

750ml

A classic Penfolds wine….

5 stars

Classic Penfolds wine. Closure description is incorrect. It is cork not a screw cap.

