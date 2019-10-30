Tesco Ready To Roll Fondant Icing 500G

- Knead the Tesco fondant icing on a clean dry work surface until soft and pliable.

- Lightly dust the work surface with icing sugar to prevent sticking.

- Roll out the Tesco fondant icing to approximately 4-5mm thick. Always roll out on the same side do not turn the fondant over.

- To cover a marzipanned cake, slightly moisten the marzipan with cooled boiled water

- If the cake is not marzipanned (a sponge cake), cover the cake with a thin layer of buttercream or brush with a very thin layer of boiled apricot jam.

- Fold the fondant icing over the rolling pin as a support, and drape the fondant over the cake and smooth into position with the palm of the hand.

- Trim away any excess using a sharp knife.

- To give a sheen to the surface smooth the fondant with the palm of the hand.

- Tesco fondant icing will set firmly and cleanly without cracking or crazing.

Hints and Tips

- Wrap any excess fondant in cling film and store in an airtight container, in a cool dry place for up to 3 weeks.

This 500g pack is enough to cover a 6"- 7" (15cm-18cm) round cake