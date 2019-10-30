Tesco Ready To Roll Fondant Icing 500G

- Energy434kJ 103kcal5%
- Fat1.7g2%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars21.0g23%
- Salt<0.010%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1735kJ / 410kcal
Product Description
- Fondant icing.
- Ready to roll Great for topping your cakes and modelling sweet shapes
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Knead the Tesco fondant icing on a clean dry work surface until soft and pliable.
- Lightly dust the work surface with icing sugar to prevent sticking.
- Roll out the Tesco fondant icing to approximately 4-5mm thick. Always roll out on the same side do not turn the fondant over.
- To cover a marzipanned cake, slightly moisten the marzipan with cooled boiled water
- If the cake is not marzipanned (a sponge cake), cover the cake with a thin layer of buttercream or brush with a very thin layer of boiled apricot jam.
- Fold the fondant icing over the rolling pin as a support, and drape the fondant over the cake and smooth into position with the palm of the hand.
- Trim away any excess using a sharp knife.
- To give a sheen to the surface smooth the fondant with the palm of the hand.
- Tesco fondant icing will set firmly and cleanly without cracking or crazing.
Hints and Tips
- Wrap any excess fondant in cling film and store in an airtight container, in a cool dry place for up to 3 weeks.
This 500g pack is enough to cover a 6"- 7" (15cm-18cm) round cake
Number of uses
20 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|1735kJ / 410kcal
|434kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|87.0g
|21.8g
|Sugars
|84.0g
|21.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
