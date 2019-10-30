Tesco Ready To Roll Fondant Icing 1Kg

The best ever fondant icing.
Excellent quality. Easy to roll and cut to mould into decorations. I always stock up with it ,it has good keeping properties and once on the cake it dries well. 10 out of 10 for this fondant icing.
Great ready made icing
I use this product all the time for cakes it's easy to roll and make thing out of like flowers easy to colour and cut out shapes great for cake decorating when I'm doing family cakes reasonable price as well some times there are offers on and I stock up
Perfect
Easy to roll, easy to colour and also easy to store! I don’t use any other one!
Good value
This is excellent for covering cakes, though I use another make for Wedding Cakes. It kneads and rolls out very well and is much cheaper than other makes so is ideal for everyday cakes and for the family.
Tasty & convenient
Lasts a long time and so handy-the large pack is more econmical and keeps well is a seal top bag.