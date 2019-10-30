By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Roll Fondant Icing 1Kg

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Ready To Roll Fondant Icing 1Kg
£ 2.00
£0.20/100g

Offer

Per 25g
  • Energy434kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars21.0g
    23%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1736kJ / 411kcal

Product Description

  • Fondant icing.
  • Ready to roll Great for topping your cakes and modelling sweet shapes
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Will cover up to a 8''-9'' (20-23cm) round cake.  Knead fondant icing until pliable and roll out to a thickness of approx. 5mm (1/4 inch), on a surface lightly dusted with icing sugar. Always roll out on the same side, do not turn it over.
    To cover a marzipanned cake, slightly moisten the marzipan with boiled and cooled water.
    If not marzipanned, cover the cake with a thin layer of buttercream or boiled and cooled apricot jam.
    Fold the fondant icing over a rolling pin as a support and cover the cake. Smooth into position with the palm of the hand.  Trim away any excess with a sharp knife.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1736kJ / 411kcal434kJ / 103kcal
Fat6.8g1.7g
Saturates3.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate87.0g21.8g
Sugars84.0g21.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

The best ever fondant icing.

5 stars

Excellent quality. Easy to roll and cut to mould into decorations. I always stock up with it ,it has good keeping properties and once on the cake it dries well. 10 out of 10 for this fondant icing.

Great ready made icing

5 stars

I use this product all the time for cakes it's easy to roll and make thing out of like flowers easy to colour and cut out shapes great for cake decorating when I'm doing family cakes reasonable price as well some times there are offers on and I stock up

Perfect

5 stars

Easy to roll, easy to colour and also easy to store! I don’t use any other one!

Good value

4 stars

This is excellent for covering cakes, though I use another make for Wedding Cakes. It kneads and rolls out very well and is much cheaper than other makes so is ideal for everyday cakes and for the family.

Tasty & convenient

5 stars

Lasts a long time and so handy-the large pack is more econmical and keeps well is a seal top bag.

