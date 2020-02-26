By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Femfresh Intimate Deodorant 125Ml

Femfresh Intimate Deodorant 125Ml
£ 2.50
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Freshness Deodorant with Moisturising Silk Extract
  • This gentle deodorant has been specially formulated to give long lasting freshness in the intimate area. The delicate fragrance, combined with the calendula Multi-Actif complex helps to leave you feeling fresh and confident. The moisturising silk extract provides a protective layer to ensure maximum comfort.
  • Femfresh deodorant has been dermatologically and gynaecologically tested and is suitable for everyday use. The hypoallergenic, talc-free formula is gentle and can be sprayed around the intimate area or directly onto underwear.
  • Everyday care
  • 24 hour protection
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologically & gynaecologically tested
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Disiloxane, Zea Mays Starch, Cyclopentasiloxane, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Chlorhexidine Dihydrochloride, Parfum, Serica Powder, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Triethyl Citrate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. Spray from a distance of approximately 15cm. Use only as directed. Keep away from eyes. In the event of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice.

Warnings

  • Not for internal use.
  • WARNING: Extremely flammable aerosol. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition sources. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if skin irritation occurs. Seek medical attention if irritation persists.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Name and address

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.

Return to

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.
  • Tel: 0800 121 6080
  • www.femfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
WARNING Not for internal use. WARNING: Extremely flammable aerosol. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition sources. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if skin irritation occurs. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Feel fresh

5 stars

I got 1 femfresh free from insiders so thought I'd try others so grabbed this on a Tesco trip..

