Tesco Organic Whole Chicken

Great flavoursome chicken, when available
This is my go to chicken of choice . The chicken has good depth of flavour and Good firm texture that an aged free range organic bird should have . I’ve eaten better but at triple the cost. My only difficulty is finding it not always available on Tesco’s shelves. My local store in Hackney didn’t have any this week. I then tried their store in Bethnal Green , same problem. Come on Tesco
Good quality
tasty succulent chicken,well worth the money spend
This chicken was awful, it was expensive and was tough as old boots. I don't know what it had been fed on but it tasted horrible I had to throw most of it away. Won't be burying one again.