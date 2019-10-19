By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Whole Chicken

4(4)Write a review
£ 12.00
£7.50/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy916kJ 220kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A organic chicken without giblets.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From trusted British farms. We have worked in partnership with our expert farmer, Harry, for more than ten years. The open pastures of his farms in Lincolnshire and Norfolk allow our organic chickens to roam freely and forage as they please. They are fed an organic cereal based diet developed by a team of nutritionists to ensure the birds get what they need at each stage of their lives to deliver truly organic quality.
  • Full of flavour from birds free to roam on British farms.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 see front of label. Place in a roasting tin, in centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for recommended time see front of label, basting occasionally. If breast browns to quickly cover with foil.
40 mins per kg + 20 mins.
Caution
This product will contain bones.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great flavoursome chicken, when available

5 stars

This is my go to chicken of choice . The chicken has good depth of flavour and Good firm texture that an aged free range organic bird should have . I’ve eaten better but at triple the cost. My only difficulty is finding it not always available on Tesco’s shelves. My local store in Hackney didn’t have any this week. I then tried their store in Bethnal Green , same problem. Come on Tesco

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

tasty succulent chicken,well worth the money spen

5 stars

tasty succulent chicken,well worth the money spend

This chicken was awful, it was expensive and was t

1 stars

This chicken was awful, it was expensive and was tough as old boots. I don't know what it had been fed on but it tasted horrible I had to throw most of it away. Won't be burying one again.

