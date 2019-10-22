Sharwoods Jalfrezi Sauce 420G

BEWARE. NEW RECIPE.
Absolutely disgusting. No flavour other than an acidity which was absolutely overpowering. Used to be a firm favourite until the dreaded words on the jar "NEW RECIPE". No complexity of flavours anymore just a very acidic tomato. In essence ruined.
New Recipe Just Not As Good As Before
Have always liked this brand of Jalfrezi as it goes really well with chicken or prawns and basmati rice. But it has now been branded as a new recipe and is not as spicy as before and the consistency of the sauce is thick and just tasteless. What a shame will now have to look for another brand.