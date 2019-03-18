By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Del Monte Fruit In Syrup Variety Pack 3 X 227G

5(1)Write a review
Del Monte Fruit In Syrup Variety Pack 3 X 227G
£ 2.45
£5.98/kg

Product Description

  • Fruit in Light Syrup
  • Pear Halves in Light Syrup
  • Drained weight: 1 x 130g
  • Peach Slices and Fruit Cocktail in Light Syrup
  • Drained weight: 1 x 140g
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container. Cover and keep refrigerate. Use within 3-4 days.Best before : see can end

Produce of

Product of South Africa

Distributor address

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.

Return to

Net Contents

3 x 227g

    • 1 x Pear Halves in Light Syrup
    • 1 x Peach Slices in Light Syrup
    • 1 x Fruit Cocktail in Light Syrup

    Information

    Ingredients

    Peaches, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100 g
    Energy:272 kJ / 64 kcal
    Fat:0 g
    - of which saturates:0 g
    Carbohydrate:15 g
    - of which sugars:11 g
    Fibre:0,8 g
    Protein 0,4 g
    Salt 0,05 g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Pears, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100 g
    Energy:256 kJ / 60 kcal
    Fat:0 g
    - of which saturates:0 g
    Carbohydrate:14 g
    - of which sugars:8 g
    Fibre:1,1 g
    Protein 0,1 g
    Salt 0,04 g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Fruit in variable proportions (Peaches, Pears, Pineapple, Grapes, Cherries with Colour E127), Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100 g
    Energy:257 kJ / 61 kcal
    Fat:0 g
    - of which saturates:0 g
    Carbohydrate:14 g
    - of which sugars:10 g
    Fibre:0,7 g
    Protein 0,2 g
    Salt 0,03 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great for One Person

5 stars

Sugar not to high. Just the ticket for me as I live alone.

