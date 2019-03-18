Del Monte Fruit In Syrup Variety Pack 3 X 227G

Great for One Person
Sugar not to high. Just the ticket for me as I live alone.
Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container. Cover and keep refrigerate. Use within 3-4 days.Best before : see can end
Product of South Africa
3 x 227g
Peaches, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy:
|272 kJ / 64 kcal
|Fat:
|0 g
|- of which saturates:
|0 g
|Carbohydrate:
|15 g
|- of which sugars:
|11 g
|Fibre:
|0,8 g
|Protein
|0,4 g
|Salt
|0,05 g
Pears, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy:
|256 kJ / 60 kcal
|Fat:
|0 g
|- of which saturates:
|0 g
|Carbohydrate:
|14 g
|- of which sugars:
|8 g
|Fibre:
|1,1 g
|Protein
|0,1 g
|Salt
|0,04 g
Fruit in variable proportions (Peaches, Pears, Pineapple, Grapes, Cherries with Colour E127), Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy:
|257 kJ / 61 kcal
|Fat:
|0 g
|- of which saturates:
|0 g
|Carbohydrate:
|14 g
|- of which sugars:
|10 g
|Fibre:
|0,7 g
|Protein
|0,2 g
|Salt
|0,03 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019