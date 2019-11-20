By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Lemon Butter Sauce Mix 38G

1(1)Write a review
Schwartz Lemon Butter Sauce Mix 38G
£ 0.85
£2.24/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A rich and creamy sauce mix with butter, zesty lemon juice and a hit of white pepper, delicious served with fish.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Perfectly complements fish
  • Ready in 5-10 minutes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Pack size: 38g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Flavourings (contain Barley, Wheat), Skimmed Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Cream Powder (6%) (from Milk), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Egg Powder, Onion Powder, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter Powder (Butter (from Milk), Maltodextrin), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Maltodextrin, Dried Lemon Juice Concentrate, Colour (Carotenes), White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For a little inspiration...
  • Delicious served with pan-fried cod or salmon. Stir the prepared sauce into cooked tagliatelle, prawns and peas for a simple and quick pasta dish full of flavour.

Number of uses

4-6 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1681kJ247kJ
-399kcal59kcal3%
Fat 11.0g2.0g3%
of which saturates 6.7g1.2g6%
Carbohydrate 64.3g7.0g3%
of which sugars 1.0g3.4g4%
Fibre 2.0g0.1g
Protein 9.7g3.1g6%
Salt 6.50g0.5g8%
*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

1 stars

Tasteless. No lemon taste. No butter taste. Also I cooked it exactly according to instructions and it still came out lumpy. I hate binning food even if it is sub-standard, but on this occasion I had no alternative.

Usually bought next

Schwartz Creamy Parsley Sauce 26G

£ 0.85
£3.27/100g

Offer

Schwartz Hollandaise Sauce 25G

£ 0.85
£3.40/100g

Offer

Schwartz Creamy Pepper Sauce 25G

£ 0.85
£3.40/100g

Offer

Schwartz Creamy Mild Peppercorn Sauce 25G

£ 0.85
£3.40/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here