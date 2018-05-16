Schwartz Parsley & Chive Sauce Mix 38G

Product Description
- A creamy sauce mix with aromatic parsley and chives, delicious served with fish.
- Create the perfect Parsley & Chive Sauce with this expertly blended Schwartz recipe mix, including parsley, chives and onion, for a deep, rich flavour everyone will love.
- Perfect served over cod, salmon and haddock, or as a sauce for fish pie.
- Why not try with roasted vegetables and potatoes for a tasty vegetarian alternative?
- Simply follow the 3 easy steps on the pack to create a delicious Parsley & Chive Sauce under 10 minutes.
- Our sustainable process begins right at the source
- Schwartz work directly with local farmers across over 40 countries to ensure our ingredients are of the highest quality. Carefully selecting the best spots to grow our herbs and spices around the world allows us to guarantee intense flavours, vibrant colours and powerful aromas.
- We don't rush the process
- We wait for the right time when our ingredients are at their peak flavour. We then choose the best crop and carefully harvest, dry and pack each herb and spice.
- The result?
- Recipe Mixes that are bursting with incredible flavour for tasty, home-cooked meals in no time.
- Pack size: 38G
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Onion Powder, Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk, Wheat), Cream Powder (5%) (from Milk), Salt, Chives (2%), Parsley (2%), Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acid (Citric Acid)
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the UK
4-6 Servings
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
38g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1660kJ
|246kJ
|394kcal
|58kcal
|3%
|Fat
|11.4g
|2.0g
|3%
|of which saturates
|6.8g
|1.3g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|61.8g
|6.9g
|3%
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|3.5g
|4%
|Fibre
|3.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.4g
|3.1g
|6%
|Salt
|6.63g
|0.50g
|8%
|*1 serving = 1/6 of our recipe
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
