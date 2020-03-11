Nivea After Sun Spray 200Ml

Soothing relief
Bought this in case sun cream didn’t give full protection and it came in handy. The formula is non greasy and soothing to slightly burned skin. It’s also good at moisturising to help prevent peeling.
Aftersun
Was lovely and soothing after being in the sun.soaked in fast
Definitely works
I took Thai to Tunisia with me on holiday as I burn it worked a treat
Lovely
Lovely product leaves a lovely smell and takes the heat away, leaving lovely hydrated skin
Soothing
I like this after sun lotion -I got burnt while I was away on holiday and didn't have any suncream on -I used this afterwards. I found this to be very soothing and cooling.It helped to keep my skin hydrated and I didn't blister ,which totally surprised me after getting so burnt. The cream absorbed quickly which was great ,my skin was very tender before I used this ,but the next day it was fine. It contains Aloe Vera and Avocoda Oil which obviously helped with my sun burnt skin. It repaired my skin and moisturised it it beautufully.
Goes a long way
I like this product. It is easy to use as it is in a spray bottle and it spreads out evenly when rubbing in. I have been using the same bottle for months so definitely goes a long way so is good value for money
Lovely Product
Lovely product. Not greasy. Instant relief from dry skin. Cools down any red areas. Wouldn't go abroad without it.
easy to use, moisturizes and smells good
I really like Nivea spray. Easy to use. Moisturizes the skin well after tanning. Every summer I always come back to Nivea spray. Thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Holiday saviour
Back off holiday and I would full recommend Nivea after sun . This was our saviour made our skin feel moisturised and cooled it down instantly. A light fragrance to go with the light mist it sprayed on your skin so it was very easy to use with no mess or hands full of cream left . I will never ever change to a different brand again . A little went a long way . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to apply
Easy to apply id definitely recommend this aftersun, my 10 year old.daughter loves it, as its so easy to apply, leaves your skin soft and smells really nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]