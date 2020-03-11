By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea After Sun Spray 200Ml

Nivea After Sun Spray 200Ml
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA SUN After Sun Moisture Spray is cooling & refreshing, soothing the skin after sun exposure to instantly relieve signs of sun-stressed skin. The light caring formula with Bio-Aloe Vera & Hyaluron provides 48h moisture to help avoid peeling or flaking. The non-greasy spray absorbs quickly for easy application.


    Our cooling after sun lotion is fast absorbing and does not need to be washed off. It locks in hydration and works to maintain skin’s elasticity for 24 hours, making it a suitable part of an overnight skin care routine. Apply NIVEA after sun once you’re out of direct sunlight for the day, ideally after you have showered off your sun cream. Use on every area of the body that was exposed to sunlight that day, massaging it gently into your skin. After sun is not designed to be an alternative to sun cream and should not be used as such. For lotions and moisturisers with SPF protection see our NIVEA Sun range.

  • Instantly relieves signs of sun-stressed skin
  • Light caring formula with Bio-Aloe Vera and Hyaluron. Non-greasy, easy to spread.
  • Refreshing, soothing and 48h moisture
  • Helps to restore your skin moisture loss, helps to avoid peeling or flaking
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dimethicone, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citral, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Soothing relief

4 stars

Bought this in case sun cream didn’t give full protection and it came in handy. The formula is non greasy and soothing to slightly burned skin. It’s also good at moisturising to help prevent peeling.

Aftersun

4 stars

Was lovely and soothing after being in the sun.soaked in fast

Definitely works

5 stars

I took Thai to Tunisia with me on holiday as I burn it worked a treat

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely product leaves a lovely smell and takes the heat away, leaving lovely hydrated skin

Soothing

5 stars

I like this after sun lotion -I got burnt while I was away on holiday and didn't have any suncream on -I used this afterwards. I found this to be very soothing and cooling.It helped to keep my skin hydrated and I didn't blister ,which totally surprised me after getting so burnt. The cream absorbed quickly which was great ,my skin was very tender before I used this ,but the next day it was fine. It contains Aloe Vera and Avocoda Oil which obviously helped with my sun burnt skin. It repaired my skin and moisturised it it beautufully.

Goes a long way

5 stars

I like this product. It is easy to use as it is in a spray bottle and it spreads out evenly when rubbing in. I have been using the same bottle for months so definitely goes a long way so is good value for money

Lovely Product

5 stars

Lovely product. Not greasy. Instant relief from dry skin. Cools down any red areas. Wouldn't go abroad without it.

easy to use, moisturizes and smells good

5 stars

I really like Nivea spray. Easy to use. Moisturizes the skin well after tanning. Every summer I always come back to Nivea spray. Thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holiday saviour

5 stars

Back off holiday and I would full recommend Nivea after sun . This was our saviour made our skin feel moisturised and cooled it down instantly. A light fragrance to go with the light mist it sprayed on your skin so it was very easy to use with no mess or hands full of cream left . I will never ever change to a different brand again . A little went a long way . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to apply

4 stars

Easy to apply id definitely recommend this aftersun, my 10 year old.daughter loves it, as its so easy to apply, leaves your skin soft and smells really nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

