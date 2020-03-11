Nivea After Sun Spray 200Ml

NIVEA SUN After Sun Moisture Spray is cooling & refreshing, soothing the skin after sun exposure to instantly relieve signs of sun-stressed skin. The light caring formula with Bio-Aloe Vera & Hyaluron provides 48h moisture to help avoid peeling or flaking. The non-greasy spray absorbs quickly for easy application.





Our cooling after sun lotion is fast absorbing and does not need to be washed off. It locks in hydration and works to maintain skin’s elasticity for 24 hours, making it a suitable part of an overnight skin care routine. Apply NIVEA after sun once you’re out of direct sunlight for the day, ideally after you have showered off your sun cream. Use on every area of the body that was exposed to sunlight that day, massaging it gently into your skin. After sun is not designed to be an alternative to sun cream and should not be used as such. For lotions and moisturisers with SPF protection see our NIVEA Sun range.