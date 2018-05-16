By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Raw Peeled King Prawns 30/60

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 8.40
£14.00/kg

  • Energy365kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365kJ / 86kcal

Product Description

  • Raw king prawns (Penaeus vannamei), peeled, defrosted
  • Hand prepared and ready to cook. Simply skewer and grill. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Ingredients

Prawn (Penaeus Vannamei)(Crustacean), Water, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustacean

Produce of

Farmed in Vietnam

Number of uses

1 Servings

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g100g contain
Energy365kJ / 86kcal365kJ / 86kcal
Fat0.8g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein19.2g19.2g
Salt1.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

