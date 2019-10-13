By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pataks Plain Naan Bread 2 Pack

Pataks Plain Naan Bread 2 Pack
£ 1.69
£0.85/each

Product Description

  • Plain Naans
  • For recipe ideas visit: www.pataks.com
  • Our restaurant style baked Naans are perfect for dipping into our delicious curries
  • Our unique recipe is flavoured with kalonji seeds and baked to perfection, scoop and dip into our delicious curries or serve with our chutneys and pickles to help create the perfect curry night in.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian

Information

Ingredients

Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Kalonji Seeds (0.6%), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Yeast, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing.For best before see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, use the oven.

Grill
Instructions: Sprinkle the naans with a little water on both sides. Place them under a preheated medium grill and grill each side for 1 minute.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 180°C / 350°F / Gas mark 4, sprinkle the naans with a little water on both sides and place directly on the middle shelf for 6 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the pack.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

2 x Naan Breads

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1290 kJ / 306 kcal
Fat 6.9 g
of which saturates 0.6 g
Carbohydrate 50.7 g
of which sugars 7.2 g
Fibre 2.7 g
Protein 8.9 g
Salt 0.73 g

you can taste the sugar

1 stars

tasted sweet. rather unpleasant

