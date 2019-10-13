Pataks Plain Naan Bread 2 Pack

you can taste the sugar
tasted sweet. rather unpleasant
Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Kalonji Seeds (0.6%), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Yeast, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing.For best before see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, use the oven.
Grill
Instructions: Sprinkle the naans with a little water on both sides. Place them under a preheated medium grill and grill each side for 1 minute.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 180°C / 350°F / Gas mark 4, sprinkle the naans with a little water on both sides and place directly on the middle shelf for 6 minutes.
Produced in the UK
2 x Naan Breads
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1290 kJ / 306 kcal
|Fat
|6.9 g
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|50.7 g
|of which sugars
|7.2 g
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|Protein
|8.9 g
|Salt
|0.73 g
