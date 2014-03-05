By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wellwoman 30S

Wellwoman 30S
Product Description

  • One-a-day vitamin & mineral supplement for women
  • Formulated for women
  • Supports general health and wellbeing
  • Immune support
  • Wellwoman supports Wellbeing of Women
  • For more information visit: www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk
  • Join us for the latest health conversations & special updates
  • UK's no1 for women*
  • *UK's No1 women's supplement brand
  • Intelligent nutrition™ just for women
  • Wellwoman® has been designed for the demands of modern life. With a wide range of nutrients and trace elements, Wellwoman® gives nutritional support to the areas of health which are of most relevance to women:
  • All Round Support
  • A comprehensive spectrum of micronutrients for all-round nutritional support.
  • Nervous System
  • Vits B6 & B12 contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system.
  • Immune System
  • Selenium & zinc contribute to normal function of the immune system.
  • Female Health
  • Vitamin B6 contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity. Plus iron which contributes to normal formation of red blood cells & haemoglobin, an important consideration during the monthly cycle.
  • Energy Levels
  • Vitamin C, iron and copper contribute to normal energy release. Plus folate and iron which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • Skin, Hair & Nails
  • Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin. Selenium and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal hair & nails.
  • With Vit. D
  • Wellwoman® Original provides 5µg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.

Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago.

  • 24 nutrients
  • To help maintain health & vitality
  • With vits B6 & B12, magnesium & iron which contribute to normal energy release
  • Evening primrose oil & starflower oil
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2013
  • Britain's no. 1 supplements
  • Gluten free
  • No starch and sugar
  • No preservatives and yeast
  • No artificial colours
  • Wellwoman is not tested on animals
  • Vits B6 & B12 contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system
  • Selenium & zinc contribute to normal function of the immune system
  • Vitamin B6 contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity
  • Iron which contributes to normal formation of red blood cells & haemoglobin, an important consideration during the monthly cycle
  • Vitamin C, iron and copper contribute to normal energy release
  • Plus folate and iron which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin
  • Selenium and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal hair & nails
  • No sugar

Ingredients

Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Bovine Source], Glycerin, Natural Source Colour [Iron Oxides], Orange Flavour), Soya Bean Oil (from Soya), Magnesium Oxide, Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Para Amino Benzoic Acid, Lecithin (from Soya), Citrus Bioflavonoids, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B6 (as HCI), Flavouring: Natural Orange Oil, Pantothenic Acid (Calcium Salt), Manganese Sulphate, Betacarotene (Carriers: Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Copper Sulphate, Thickener: Beeswax, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Chromium Trichloride, Selenium (Sodium Selenite), Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One capsule per day with your main meal.
  • Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.
  • This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellwoman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Not suitable for children.
  • As Wellwoman® contains vitamin K, if you are taking oral anticoagulants (e.g. warfarin) do not take these capsules except on the advice of a doctor.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

  • Contact:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.wellwoman.com

30 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per Capsule% EC NRV†
Starflower Oil100 mg-
Evening Primrose Oil100 mg-
Citrus Bioflavonoids10 mg-
Betacarotene2 mg-
P.A.B.A30 mg-
Vitamin D (as D3 200 IU)5 µg100
Vitamin E30 mg α-TE250
Vitamin K90 µg120
Vitamin C60 mg75
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)10 mg909
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 5 mg357
Niacin (Vitamin B3)36 mg NE225
Vitamin B610 mg714
Folic Acid400 µg200
Vitamin B1220 µg800
Biotin50 µg100
Pantothenic Acid 6 mg100
Magnesium100 mg27
Iron12 mg86
Zinc12 mg120
Copper1500 µg150
Manganese2.5 mg125
Selenium 100 µg182
Chromium 50 µg125
†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value--
µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units --

Safety information

View more safety information

FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. As Wellwoman® contains vitamin K, if you are taking oral anticoagulants (e.g. warfarin) do not take these capsules except on the advice of a doctor. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

