Wellwoman 30S

Product Description
- One-a-day vitamin & mineral supplement for women
- Formulated for women
- Supports general health and wellbeing
- Immune support
- Wellwoman supports Wellbeing of Women
- For more information visit: www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk
- Join us for the latest health conversations & special updates
- UK's no1 for women*
- *UK's No1 women's supplement brand
- Intelligent nutrition™ just for women
- Wellwoman® has been designed for the demands of modern life. With a wide range of nutrients and trace elements, Wellwoman® gives nutritional support to the areas of health which are of most relevance to women:
- All Round Support
- A comprehensive spectrum of micronutrients for all-round nutritional support.
- Nervous System
- Vits B6 & B12 contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system.
- Immune System
- Selenium & zinc contribute to normal function of the immune system.
- Female Health
- Vitamin B6 contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity. Plus iron which contributes to normal formation of red blood cells & haemoglobin, an important consideration during the monthly cycle.
- Energy Levels
- Vitamin C, iron and copper contribute to normal energy release. Plus folate and iron which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- Skin, Hair & Nails
- Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin. Selenium and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal hair & nails.
- With Vit. D
- Wellwoman® Original provides 5µg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.
About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Becket OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellent in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- 24 nutrients
- To help maintain health & vitality
- With vits B6 & B12, magnesium & iron which contribute to normal energy release
- Evening primrose oil & starflower oil
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2013
- Britain's no. 1 supplements
- Gluten free
- No starch and sugar
- No preservatives and yeast
- No artificial colours
- Wellwoman is not tested on animals
- Vits B6 & B12 contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system
- Selenium & zinc contribute to normal function of the immune system
- Vitamin B6 contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity
- Iron which contributes to normal formation of red blood cells & haemoglobin, an important consideration during the monthly cycle
- Vitamin C, iron and copper contribute to normal energy release
- Plus folate and iron which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin
- Selenium and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal hair & nails
- No sugar
Information
Ingredients
Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Bovine Source], Glycerin, Natural Source Colour [Iron Oxides], Orange Flavour), Soya Bean Oil (from Soya), Magnesium Oxide, Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Para Amino Benzoic Acid, Lecithin (from Soya), Citrus Bioflavonoids, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B6 (as HCI), Flavouring: Natural Orange Oil, Pantothenic Acid (Calcium Salt), Manganese Sulphate, Betacarotene (Carriers: Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Copper Sulphate, Thickener: Beeswax, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Chromium Trichloride, Selenium (Sodium Selenite), Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin)
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One capsule per day with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellwoman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Not suitable for children.
- As Wellwoman® contains vitamin K, if you are taking oral anticoagulants (e.g. warfarin) do not take these capsules except on the advice of a doctor.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Net Contents
30 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per Capsule
|% EC NRV†
|Starflower Oil
|100 mg
|-
|Evening Primrose Oil
|100 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|10 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|2 mg
|-
|P.A.B.A
|30 mg
|-
|Vitamin D (as D3 200 IU)
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin E
|30 mg α-TE
|250
|Vitamin K
|90 µg
|120
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|10 mg
|909
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|5 mg
|357
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|36 mg NE
|225
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|20 µg
|800
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|27
|Iron
|12 mg
|86
|Zinc
|12 mg
|120
|Copper
|1500 µg
|150
|Manganese
|2.5 mg
|125
|Selenium
|100 µg
|182
|Chromium
|50 µg
|125
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
