Warburtons Pancakes 6 Pack
- Energy287kJ 68kcal3%
- Fat1.8g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt0.35g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ
Product Description
- 6 Pancakes
- Deliciously soft
- Great for lunch boxes
- Vegetarian Society Approved
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk Powder, Soya Flour, Dried Free Range Whole Egg, Raising Agents: E450, E500, Golden Syrup, Salt, Preservative: E202, Emulsifier: E471
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.For 'Best Before' date see film.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions
- Perfect hot or cold. Eat cold on its own or with butter, as a snack or in a lunchbox. To serve hot, simply toast or grill for 1-2 minutes or until light golden brown, turning once. Or why not combine into a dessert with ice cream and fruit! Take care after heating - product will be piping hot.
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- Freephone 0800 243684
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Pancakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average pancake (26g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1104kJ
|287kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|262kcal
|68kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|1.8g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.3g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|43.0g
|11.2g
|260g
|of which sugars
|18.1g
|4.7g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.6g
|50g
|Salt
|1.35g
|0.35g
|6g
