Warburtons Pancakes 6 Pack

Warburtons Pancakes 6 Pack
£ 0.80
£0.13/each

Offer

Each pancake contains
  • Energy287kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.35g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ

Product Description

  • 6 Pancakes
  • Deliciously soft
  • Great for lunch boxes
  • Vegetarian Society Approved

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk Powder, Soya Flour, Dried Free Range Whole Egg, Raising Agents: E450, E500, Golden Syrup, Salt, Preservative: E202, Emulsifier: E471

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.For 'Best Before' date see film.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Perfect hot or cold. Eat cold on its own or with butter, as a snack or in a lunchbox. To serve hot, simply toast or grill for 1-2 minutes or until light golden brown, turning once. Or why not combine into a dessert with ice cream and fruit! Take care after heating - product will be piping hot.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Net Contents

6 x Pancakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average pancake (26g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1104kJ287kJ8400kJ
-262kcal68kcal2000kcal
Fat 7.0g1.8g70g
of which saturates 1.1g0.3g20g
Carbohydrate 43.0g11.2g260g
of which sugars 18.1g4.7g90g
Fibre 1.1g0.3g
Protein 6.3g1.6g50g
Salt 1.35g0.35g6g

