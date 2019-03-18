By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pataks Creamed Coconut Sachets 200G

Pataks Creamed Coconut Sachets 200G
£ 1.98
£9.90/kg

Product Description

  • Creamed Coconut
  • For more recipe ideas, visit: www.pataks.com
  • Incredibly versatile, creamed coconut is particularly used in Indian, Oriental and Caribbean cooking but is equally delicious when used to thicken and add a creamy texture to soups, casseroles or sauces.
  • 100% pure coconut
  • Adds delicious richness and flavour to dishes
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Coconut

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Consume each sachet within 7 days of opening. Best Before End: See Base

Produce of

Made in Malaysia or Sri Lanka

Preparation and Usage

  • Patak's Creamed Coconut comes in handy, easy-to-use 50g sachets; Simply melt by immersing the unopened sachet in hot water before adding to your recipe during cooking, chop or grate to use as an alternative to desiccated coconut.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

4 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2886kJ / 699kcal
Fat 66.0g
of which saturates 56.6g
Carbohydrate 21.9g
of which sugars 7.3g
Protein 7.2g
Salt 0.09g

getting hard to get

5 stars

this coconut is fab added to curries,,,but is getting hard to obtain xx

