Cheese topped Baton

You could share - but it's too good.
Absolutely delicious. Just the right amount of cheese; crusty and soft.
Very tasty I lake khat)
Very tasty I lake khat)
Yummy
Absolutely brilliant really tasty lovely with just butter
Good value for money, but where's the cheese??
Good value for money, especially with the special offer. But where's the cheese?? Unfortunately not enough cheese on the baton. Sorry.
CHEESE?
Great baton but could not taste cheese
the product was out of date
out of date
Wrong cheese.
Tried to see if cheese and bacon and tomato would be good together, sadly just OK.
Burnt 'cheese' gets on the underside and is unplea
Burnt 'cheese' gets on the underside and is unpleasant