Cheese Topped Baton

3.5(8)Write a review
Cheese Topped Baton
£ 0.45
£0.45/each

1/2 of a baton
  • Energy1219kJ 288kcal
    14%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1219kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese topped Baton
  • Cheese Topped Baton, Baked for a soft and light texture, sprinkled with Cheddar for a distinctive flavour.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Yeast, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a baton (100g)
Energy1219kJ / 288kcal1219kJ / 288kcal
Fat4.1g4.1g
Saturates2.1g2.1g
Carbohydrate50.3g50.3g
Sugars2.7g2.7g
Fibre2.5g2.5g
Protein11.3g11.3g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

You could share - but it's too good.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Just the right amount of cheese; crusty and soft.

Very tasty I lake khat)

5 stars

Very tasty I lake khat)

Yummy

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant really tasty lovely with just butter

Good value for money, but where's the cheese??

4 stars

Good value for money, especially with the special offer. But where's the cheese?? Unfortunately not enough cheese on the baton. Sorry.

CHEESE?

4 stars

Great baton but could not taste cheese

the product was out of date

1 stars

out of date

Wrong cheese.

3 stars

Tried to see if cheese and bacon and tomato would be good together, sadly just OK.

Burnt 'cheese' gets on the underside and is unplea

1 stars

Burnt 'cheese' gets on the underside and is unpleasant

