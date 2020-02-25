Oust All Purpose Descaler 3 Pack

Descale
This stuff is amazing and would definitely recommend. However I did buy it cheaper on amazon
Great for descaling my Tassimo Coffee Machine
I find that this works just as well as more expensive coffee machine descaler tablets for my Tassimo coffee machine. Easy to use, instructions on box easy to follow.
Excellent product.
Very good for descaling my kettle. I would buy it again.
Great product
I am very happy with oust descaler, it has improved the life of my iron 100%, well worth buying, I thought I had to replace my iron, but no longer!