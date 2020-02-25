By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oust All Purpose Descaler 3 Pack

5(4)Write a review
£ 1.66
£0.55/each

Product Description

  • All Purpose Descaler
  • 3 Sachets
  • For Kettles, Steam Irons, ect
  • If you need help or advice, visit www.henkel.co.uk or call us on 0845 4900176 in the UK or 01 4046514 in the ROI.
  • Up to 100% limescale removal**
  • **Typical domestic kettles, descaled regularly.
  • Because life's too short to spend it cleaning, Oust's range of products is designed to restore good-as-new shine and performance to your household appliance - no hassle, just great results.
  • Limescale doesn't just look unpleasant - it reduces performance which can ultimately shorten its life and are more costly to run. That's why Oust All Purpose Descaler is specially formulated to work quickly and easily to restore most small household appliances to their best in just 10 minutes; its super-fast is ideal for use in kettles, coffee machines, steam irons and shower heads.
  • It's important to descale appliances regularly - every 3 months in hard water areas and every 6 months in soft water areas.

Information

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions (See sachet for full instructions)
  • Kettles (suitable for all types of kettle including plastic)
  • Half fill kettle with water and boil. Unplug and slowly add the content of 1 sachet. Leave for just 10 minutes and see how effectively Oust removes limescale.
  • Coffee Machines (Check manufacturer's instruction before use)
  • Half fill water reservoir and add the content of 1 sachet. Leave for 10 minutes and filter solution through.
  • Rinse afterwards with water.
  • Steam Irons (Check manufacturer's instructions before use)
  • Heat iron until it is hand hot and then unplug. Empty 1 sachet in a jug and pour into iron's water chamber, top up with water and set to steam. Leave for 10 minutes for solution to drain through steam holes.
  • Shower Heads
  • Detach shower head or sprinkler nozzle and place in a jug. Empty contents of 1 sachet into jug and add hot water. Leave for 10 minutes.

Warnings

  • OUST ALL PURPOSE DESCALER
  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children.
  • Wear protective gloves/ eye protection.
  • IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor. Contains Lactic acid.
  • DANGER

Name and address

  • Henkel Ltd.,
  • Wood Lane End,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Tel: 01442 278000
  • Henkel Ireland Distribution Ltd.,
  • Tallaght Business Park,
  • Whitestown,
  • Dublin 24,
  • D24 YH42,

Net Contents

3 x 25ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Descale

5 stars

This stuff is amazing and would definitely recommend. However I did buy it cheaper on amazon

Great for descaling my Tassimo Coffee Machine

5 stars

I find that this works just as well as more expensive coffee machine descaler tablets for my Tassimo coffee machine. Easy to use, instructions on box easy to follow.

Excellent product.

5 stars

Very good for descaling my kettle. I would buy it again.

Great product

5 stars

I am very happy with oust descaler, it has improved the life of my iron 100%, well worth buying, I thought I had to replace my iron, but no longer!

