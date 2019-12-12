By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Taylors Yorkshire Leaf Tea 250G (Drum)

5(2)Write a review
Taylors Yorkshire Leaf Tea 250G (Drum)
£ 2.60
£1.04/100g

Product Description

  • Yorkshire Tea Leaf Tea
  • We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership
  • Help Us to Save The Rainforest
  • Over the years we've planted 3 million trees, and we're now aiming to help protect and plant an area of tropical forest the size of Yorkshire. Find out more www.yorkshiretea.co.uk
  • Hooray for the teapot
  • If you enjoy your tea made properly in a teapot, you'll love the taste of Yorkshire Tea. We go to great lengths to bring people a proper brew - from visiting the world's top tea gardens and estates in person, to tasting over 1000 teas a day to find the best Assam and African teas for our blends. We even think about the water you'll make it with.
  • Everyone deserves good tea, whether you've got hard water, you're cutting back on caffeine, or you're craving something extra special. With our family of different blends, you can always enjoy a proper brew.

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire

  • Let's have a proper brew
  • Rainforest Alliance certified
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Black Leaf Tea

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Use one rounded teaspoon of tea per person and one for the pot.
  • Add boiling water and brew for 4 - 5 minutes.

Name and address

  • Betlys & Taylors of Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG2 7LD.

Return to

  • Our Proper Brew Promise
  • We've put a lot of love into making this tea, so it matters to us that you enjoy it. If anything's not up to scratch, call us on 0500 418898 or email hello@yorkshiretea.co.uk and we'll put it right.
  • Betlys & Taylors of Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG2 7LD.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

worth the effort.

5 stars

Excellent tea.

Perfect british tea

5 stars

The best 'proper' tea around - AND tea bags are NOT the same.

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Yorkshire 80 Teabags 250G

£ 2.99
£1.20/100g

Taylors Lazy Sunday Ground Coffee 227G

£ 3.75
£1.66/100g

Offer

Twinings Earl Grey Leaf Tea 125G

£ 2.50
£2.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here