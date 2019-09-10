Opti-Free Express Solution 355Ml

Perfect
Very happy this the product. It's worth spending a bit more of your money to keep your lenses in better condition.
Makes my eyes itchy and sore
I have started having problems with my eyes since using this stuff. It makes them itchy and sore. The optician recommended changing to a different brand. I've always used Opti-Free, but since they've brought the Express version out, the regular type has not been available at Tesco. This version obviously contains stronger chemicals as it claims you don't need to rub your lenses any more to clean them. Bring back the 'old' type, please.