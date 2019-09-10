By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Opti-Free Express Solution 355Ml

3(2)Write a review
Opti-Free Express Solution 355Ml
£ 9.50
£2.68/100ml

Product Description

  • Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solution.
  • OPTI-FREE® EXPRESS® Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solution keeps your lenses clean and comfortable. It is all you need for daily care for any soft contact lenses.
  • Fungicidal.
  • Bactericidal.
  • Kills Acanthamoeba.
  • Comfort that lasts all day
  • Cleans, rinses, disinfects, rewets & stores
  • No rub lasting comfort formula
  • Removes protein daily for all soft contact lenses including silicone hydrogels
  • Enhanced disinfection
  • No separate enzyme cleaner required
  • Pack size: 355ML

Information

Ingredients

Citrate, Tetronic® 1304 (Poloxamine) and Aminomethylpropanol, Sodium Chloride, Boric Acid, Sorbitol, Aminomethylpropanol and Edetate Disodium, Polyquad® (Polidronium Chloride) 0.001% and ALDOX® (Myristamidopropyl Dimethylamine) 0.0005%

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tamper Evident:
  • Do not use if the security seal is damaged or missing.
  • Do not use if package was opened or damaged.
  • See inside of carton for complete instructions and important safety information.
  • Not for use with heat (thermal) disinfection.
  • Use before the expiration date marked in the product.
  • Discard any remaining solution six months after first opening.

Name and address

  • Alcon Laboratories (U.K.) Ltd.,
  • Boundary Way,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • HP2 7UD,
  • England.

Return to

  • Alcon Laboratories (U.K.) Ltd.,
  • Boundary Way,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • HP2 7UD,
  • England.
  • www.alconlabs.com\gb

Net Contents

355ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect

5 stars

Very happy this the product. It's worth spending a bit more of your money to keep your lenses in better condition.

Makes my eyes itchy and sore

1 stars

I have started having problems with my eyes since using this stuff. It makes them itchy and sore. The optician recommended changing to a different brand. I've always used Opti-Free, but since they've brought the Express version out, the regular type has not been available at Tesco. This version obviously contains stronger chemicals as it claims you don't need to rub your lenses any more to clean them. Bring back the 'old' type, please.

Usually bought next

Dr.Oetker Bicarbonate Soda 200G

£ 1.40
£7.00/kg

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Vizulize Dual Moist All In One Lens Solution 360Ml

£ 6.00
£1.67/100ml

Tesco Essentials Shaving Foam 250Ml

£ 0.70
£0.28/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here