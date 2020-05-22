By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Garlic Ciabatta 260G.
£ 1.60
£0.62/100g
1/4 of a ciabatta
  • Energy745kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1202kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • A ciabatta bread filled with a garlic and parsley spread, with added butter.
  • CRISPY & BUTTERY Crusty ciabatta packed with an aromatic garlic and parsley filling Our expert bakers have refined their recipe over time using slow fermentation for an open textured bread. The dough is then traditionally baked on the sole of the oven delivering an eggshell like crust.
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter (Milk) (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Fermented Wheat Flour, Wheat Fibre, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

260g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1202kJ / 286kcal745kJ / 177kcal
Fat7.7g4.8g
Saturates3.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate41.8g25.9g
Sugars3.0g1.8g
Fibre3.1g1.9g
Protein10.8g6.7g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Tasteless

3 stars

May as well buy a plain Ciabatta and put your own garlic butter in as these are tasteless.

It's pretty good

4 stars

I like it a lot The ciabatta is my favourite italian bread Could add a bit more garlic butter but, overall it's good, yum yum!

If I could give 0 stars I would. Dry, literally ha

1 stars

If I could give 0 stars I would. Dry, literally hardly any garlic butter/taste. Would NOT buy again!

What happened to the garlic

1 stars

Found this to be very Bland with very little taste of garlic a big disappointment will not be buying this again.,

