Tesco Garlic Ciabatta 260G.

Tasteless
May as well buy a plain Ciabatta and put your own garlic butter in as these are tasteless.
It's pretty good
I like it a lot The ciabatta is my favourite italian bread Could add a bit more garlic butter but, overall it's good, yum yum!
If I could give 0 stars I would. Dry, literally hardly any garlic butter/taste. Would NOT buy again!
What happened to the garlic
Found this to be very Bland with very little taste of garlic a big disappointment will not be buying this again.,