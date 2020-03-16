By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yarden Red Cabbage Mayonnaise 250G
Product Description

  • Salad of red cabbage
  • Red Cabbage Salad *
  • *RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher under rabbanut Kiryat Gat inspection
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Red Cabbage (72%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Water, Salt, Egg, Acid (Acetic Acid), Modified Starch (E1422), Preservative (E202), Mustard, Stabilizer (E415)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated at +4°C.Use by: see cover.

Produce of

Product of Israel

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Importer address

  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmels Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Return to

  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmels Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 830kJ/201kcal
Fat 18g
Of which are saturates 1.4g
Carbohydrate 7.3g
Of which are sugars 6.0g
Protein 1.5g
Salt 1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

