By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yarden Houmous 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yarden Houmous 250G
£ 1.90
£0.76/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Houmous Classic Dip/salad of chickpeas.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher under rabbanut Kiryat Gat inspection
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Chickpeas (51%) (Water, Chickpeas, Acidity Regulator (E500)), Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seed Paste (16%), Water, Salt, Edible Acid (Citric Acid), Spices, Preservative (E202)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated at +4ºC.Use by: see cover.

Produce of

Product of Israel

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Importer address

  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmels Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Return to

  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmels Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1388kJ/335kcal
Fat 29g
Of which are saturates 3g
Carbohydrate 12g
Of which are sugars 0.3g
Protein 6.5g
Salt 1.25g
RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000kcal)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Yarden Houmous Reduced Calories 250G

£ 1.90
£0.76/100g

Yarden Houmous Extra 250G

£ 1.90
£0.76/100g

Offer

Yarden Houmous Plus 250G

£ 1.90
£0.76/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here