By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ingredient Lemon Juice 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Ingredient Lemon Juice 250Ml
£ 0.60
£0.24/100ml
One teaspoon
  • Energy6kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 112kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon juice from concentrate
  • Zingy. Perfect drizzled over pancakes
  • Zingy
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lemon Juice from Concentrate(Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Lemon Oil, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Shake well before use. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by 'best before end'date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

50 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy112kJ / 26kcal6kJ / 1kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.1g
Sugars1.4g0.1g
Fibre0.3g0.0g
Protein0.3g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 50 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Ingredient Lime Juice 250Ml

£ 0.85
£3.40/litre

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco Squeezy Clear Honey 340G

£ 1.80
£0.53/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here