Tesco Ingredient Lemon Juice 250Ml

- Energy6kJ 1kcal<1%
- Saturates<0.1g0%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 112kJ / 26kcal
Product Description
- Lemon juice from concentrate
- Zingy. Perfect drizzled over pancakes
- Zingy
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lemon Juice from Concentrate(Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Lemon Oil, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Shake well before use. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by 'best before end'date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Number of uses
50 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|112kJ / 26kcal
|6kJ / 1kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 50 servings.
|-
|-
