Opies Cocktail Cherries Maraschino 225G

- Cocktail Cherries Maraschino Flavour
- The best barman around the world choose to dress their cocktails and drinks with our classic cherries. Only the finest cherries make the grade preserved in our specially flavoured syrup. Also perfect for a quick snack or use in home baking, ideal for adding to a fruit salad, gateau or melon.
- A family business since 1880
- Pack size: 125g
Cherries (contain Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Sugar, Water, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Erythrosine
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks. Best before end: See lid.
- This product may contain an undetected stone.
- Bennett Opie Ltd.,
- Sittingbourne,
- Kent,
- ME10 2LE,
- England.
125g
225g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g as drained
|Energy:
|848kJ/200kcal
|Fat:
|0.5g
|- of which saturates:
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate:
|48g
|- of which sugars:
|48g
|Fibre:
|0.5g
|Protein:
|0.2g
|Salt:
|0.05g
