Opies Cocktail Cherries Maraschino 225G

Opies Cocktail Cherries Maraschino 225G
£ 1.50
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Cocktail Cherries Maraschino Flavour
  • The best barman around the world choose to dress their cocktails and drinks with our classic cherries. Only the finest cherries make the grade preserved in our specially flavoured syrup. Also perfect for a quick snack or use in home baking, ideal for adding to a fruit salad, gateau or melon.
  • A family business since 1880
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Cherries (contain Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Sugar, Water, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Erythrosine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks. Best before end: See lid.

Warnings

  • This product may contain an undetected stone.

Name and address

  • Bennett Opie Ltd.,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2LE,
  • England.

Return to

  • Bennet Opie Ltd.,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2LE,
  • England.
  • Or visit www.opiesfoods.com

Drained weight

125g

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as drained
Energy:848kJ/200kcal
Fat:0.5g
- of which saturates: 0.2g
Carbohydrate: 48g
- of which sugars:48g
Fibre: 0.5g
Protein: 0.2g
Salt: 0.05g

Safety information

This product may contain an undetected stone.

