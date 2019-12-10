By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
De Kuyper Cherry Brandy Liqueur 50Cl

De Kuyper Cherry Brandy Liqueur 50Cl
£ 10.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cherry Brandy Liqueur
  • A wonderfully rich fruit liqueur with full red cherries and the finest Cognac. The smooth rounded taste and the intriguing hint of almonds in De Kuyper Cherry Brandy have made it a favourite to round off many a happy occasion. Enjoy it in a Singapore Sling, or savour it straight and experience the smooth glow of this premium quality brand.
  • Rich and smooth with the finest cherries
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A wonderfully rich fruit liqueur with full red cherries and the finest Cognac

Alcohol Units

12

ABV

24% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • De Kuyper Royal Distillers,
  • Buitenhavenweg 98,
  • 3113 BE Schiedam,
  • The Netherlands.

Importer address

  • William Grant & Sons UK Ltd.,
  • Hook,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG27 9XA.

Return to

  • William Grant & Sons UK Ltd.,
  • Hook,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG27 9XA.
  • www.dekuyper.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

