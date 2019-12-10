De Kuyper Cherry Brandy Liqueur 50Cl
Product Description
- Cherry Brandy Liqueur
- A wonderfully rich fruit liqueur with full red cherries and the finest Cognac. The smooth rounded taste and the intriguing hint of almonds in De Kuyper Cherry Brandy have made it a favourite to round off many a happy occasion. Enjoy it in a Singapore Sling, or savour it straight and experience the smooth glow of this premium quality brand.
- Rich and smooth with the finest cherries
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- A wonderfully rich fruit liqueur with full red cherries and the finest Cognac
Alcohol Units
12
ABV
24% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- De Kuyper Royal Distillers,
- Buitenhavenweg 98,
- 3113 BE Schiedam,
- The Netherlands.
Importer address
- William Grant & Sons UK Ltd.,
- Hook,
- Hampshire,
- RG27 9XA.
- William Grant & Sons UK Ltd.,
- Hook,
- Hampshire,
- RG27 9XA.
- www.dekuyper.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
