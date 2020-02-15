Tesco Cream Of Chicken Soup 400G

Not suitable for Coeliacs
Why does it have to have wheat flour in it? There are loads of alternatives - maize/potato starch etc. If you add wheat it excludes so many people from eating it.
Decent chicken soup and low carbs!
A bit more watery than Heinz's Cream of Chicken Soup but still thick and creamy enough for me. Some nice bits of chicken in there too. Overall pretty good considering the price, with the main plus point for me being the low carbs, only 11.2g in the whole can, one of the lowest carb soups out there!
awful watery soup, no taste no chicken! other supe
awful watery soup, no taste no chicken! other supermarket brands much better
not bad
nice in a stew
Ok
I think this needs more pepper as it is a bit bland. Texture nice.
Watery
Not great
Soup
Chicken Soup , Does what it says on the tin !