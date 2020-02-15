By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cream Of Chicken Soup 400G

3(7)Write a review
Tesco Cream Of Chicken Soup 400G

Rest of shelf

Typical values per 100g: Energy 202kJ / 48kcal

Product Description

  • Cream of chicken soup
  • SAVOURY & CREAMY Made with British chicken and double cream for a comforting bowl
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Chicken (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Fat, Double Cream (Milk) (0.6%), Milk Proteins Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Chicken Extract, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Sage Oil, Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Sugar, Lemon Juice, Glucose Syrup, Sage, Garlic Extract, Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3½ mins, 900W 3 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W/900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W), 1 minute (900W).
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 3 - 4 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove chicken bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy202kJ / 48kcal404kJ / 97kcal
Fat3.0g6.0g
Saturates0.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate2.8g5.6g
Sugars0.3g0.6g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein2.5g5.0g
Salt0.5g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove chicken bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Not suitable for Coeliacs

1 stars

Why does it have to have wheat flour in it? There are loads of alternatives - maize/potato starch etc. If you add wheat it excludes so many people from eating it.

Decent chicken soup and low carbs!

4 stars

A bit more watery than Heinz's Cream of Chicken Soup but still thick and creamy enough for me. Some nice bits of chicken in there too. Overall pretty good considering the price, with the main plus point for me being the low carbs, only 11.2g in the whole can, one of the lowest carb soups out there!

awful watery soup, no taste no chicken! other supe

1 stars

awful watery soup, no taste no chicken! other supermarket brands much better

not bad

4 stars

nice in a stew

Ok

3 stars

I think this needs more pepper as it is a bit bland. Texture nice.

Watery

2 stars

Not great

Soup

5 stars

Chicken Soup , Does what it says on the tin !

