Tesco Vegetable Soup 400G

Delicious!
Single can soup - delicious - shame it is more expensive to buy that the multipack which comes at an environmental price - wrapped in pointless plastic, so I choose the single can that is completely recyclable instead.
Excellent Value Chunky Soup
Chunky value soup with a lovely flavour
i dont like it
I don't like vegetables
Lovely winter warmer and filling
Better flavour, thicker, very enjoyable....I have this for my lunch
This soup is a very well made soup it's perfect and is nice on chips try it Thank you.
Good mix of vegetables
I cook mince for my husband, he doesn't like vegetables but he will eat this soup mixed into the meat.
Good value
Tasty as a soup and adds flavour to a casserole
Tasty!
We have been buying the vegetable soup for a couple of years or so, and it is delicious. It's also affordable for all and we prefer it to the big name brands.
good soup
i all ways buy this one
Ok but a bit thin
Nice flavour but a bit thin and could do with more tomato in the flavour and more vegetables