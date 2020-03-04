By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Vegetable Soup 400G

4(13)Write a review
Tesco Vegetable Soup 400G
£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Offer

½ of a can
  • Energy419kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 210kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable soup.
  • WARMING & FLAVOURABLE With fresh root vegetables, rough chopped and richly seasoned
  • WARMING & FLAVOURABLE With fresh root vegetables, rough chopped and richly seasoned
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Vegetables (29%), Tomato Purée (20%), Haricot beans, Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Carrot Concentrate, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Leek Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika, Flavourings (contain Celery), Spirit Vinegar, Oregano Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Oil, Basil Extract, Parsley Extract, Thyme Extract.

Vegetables in varying proportions contain: Carrot, Potato, Peas, Onion, Swede.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3½ mins, 900W 3 mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W/900W). Stir then heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 3-4 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy210kJ / 50kcal419kJ / 100kcal
Fat1.0g2.0g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate8.1g16.2g
Sugars3.4g6.8g
Fibre1.3g2.7g
Protein1.4g2.9g
Salt0.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

Single can soup - delicious - shame it is more expensive to buy that the multipack which comes at an environmental price - wrapped in pointless plastic, so I choose the single can that is completely recyclable instead.

Excellent Value Chunky Soup

5 stars

Chunky value soup with a lovely flavour

i dont like it

2 stars

I don't like vegetables

Lovely winter warmer and filling

5 stars

Better flavour, thicker, very enjoyable....I have this for my lunch

This soup is a very well made soup it's perfect an

5 stars

This soup is a very well made soup it's perfect and is nice on chips try it Thank you.

Good mix of vegetables

5 stars

I cook mince for my husband, he doesn't like vegetables but he will eat this soup mixed into the meat.

Good value

4 stars

Tasty as a soup and adds flavour to a casserole

Tasty!

5 stars

We have been buying the vegetable soup for a couple of years or so, and it is delicious. It's also affordable for all and we prefer it to the big name brands.

good soup

5 stars

i all ways buy this one

Ok but a bit thin

3 stars

Nice flavour but a bit thin and could do with more tomato in the flavour and more vegetables

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Pea And Ham Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here