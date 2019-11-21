Tesco Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

24g of sugar per can!!!!!!!!!
A staggering 24 GRAMS OF SUGAR per can!! I nearly dropped my phone when my fitness pal brought up the nutritional info. Checked the tin and sure enough, sugar overload. Absolutely vile to taste. Had to throw the majority of it down the sink. Seeking a refund for the other cans.
It tastes too sweet. Shocked to find nearly 3 teaspoons of sugar per half tin, that's obscene. Won't be buying it again purely on the basis of the amount of sugar in this.
Creamy, tasty soup for a great price
As good, if not better, than the branded soups, but at a fraction of the price.
save money as super tasty
Amazing soup just like leading top brand but better as so much cheaper
Delicious
Absolutely delicious so creamy and not too salty and tangy
I decided to buy this for its attractive price I didn't expect the taste to be any different from heinz but wow what an amazing difference I'm now hooked its very tasty creamy and bursting with flavour best tomato soup out there
Better than the leading brand-honestly!
This tastes exactly like Heinz, GORGEOUS!
Out Of This World!
Corr-Blimey Tesco - that has to be the best Tomato Soup I've ever tasted. ...Out Of This World! Seriously, i had stop & write this. It's a mind blower, the best ever, ...but don't go & put the price up - will you!
I can't believe how tasty this tomato soup is... absolutely gorgeous, even better than... dare I say it... the premium brands.
tried this on Tesco Christmas market I was surprised I found it better than Heinz