By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

4.5(21)Write a review
Tesco Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G
£ 0.45
£0.11/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy480kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars11.8g
    13%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 240kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Cream of tomato soup.
  • Tesco Cream of Tomato Soup SMOOTH & CREAMY Blended with tomato puree for a rich, full flavour
  • SMOOTH & CREAMY Blended with tomato puree for a rich, full flavour
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (91%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika, Basil Extract, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and keep refrigerated. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave.
800W/ 900W 3½ mins / 3 mins.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W), stir and recover then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds(800W)/ 1 minute (900W).

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 3 - 4 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy240kJ / 57kcal480kJ / 115kcal
Fat2.5g5.0g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate7.4g14.8g
Sugars5.9g11.8g
Fibre0.8g1.6g
Protein0.9g1.8g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

21 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

24g of sugar per can!!!!!!!!!

2 stars

A staggering 24 GRAMS OF SUGAR per can!! I nearly dropped my phone when my fitness pal brought up the nutritional info. Checked the tin and sure enough, sugar overload. Absolutely vile to taste. Had to throw the majority of it down the sink. Seeking a refund for the other cans.

It tastes too sweet. Shocked to find nearly 3 tea

3 stars

It tastes too sweet. Shocked to find nearly 3 teaspoons of sugar per half tin, that's obscene. Won't be buying it again purely on the basis of the amount of sugar in this.

Creamy, tasty soup for a great price

5 stars

As good, if not better, than the branded soups, but at a fraction of the price.

save money as super tasty

5 stars

Amazing soup just like leading top brand but better as so much cheaper

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious so creamy and not too salty and tangy

I decided to buy this for its attractive price I d

5 stars

I decided to buy this for its attractive price I didn't expect the taste to be any different from heinz but wow what an amazing difference I'm now hooked its very tasty creamy and bursting with flavour best tomato soup out there

Better than the leading brand-honestly!

5 stars

This tastes exactly like Heinz, GORGEOUS!

Out Of This World!

5 stars

Corr-Blimey Tesco - that has to be the best Tomato Soup I've ever tasted. ...Out Of This World! Seriously, i had stop & write this. It's a mind blower, the best ever, ...but don't go & put the price up - will you!

I can't believe how tasty this tomato soup is... a

5 stars

I can't believe how tasty this tomato soup is... absolutely gorgeous, even better than... dare I say it... the premium brands.

tried this on Tesco Christmas market I was surpris

5 stars

tried this on Tesco Christmas market I was surprised I found it better than Heinz

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Cream Of Chicken Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Tesco Vegetable Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Tesco Cream Of Mushroom Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Tesco Minestrone Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here