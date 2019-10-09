By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dolmio Creamy White Lasagne Sauce 470G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Dolmio Creamy White Lasagne Sauce 470G
£ 1.80
£0.38/100g

Offer

Per portion (94g)
  • Energy382kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.72g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 406kJ 98kcal

Product Description

  • Creamy sauce for lasagne.
  • Enjoy this indulgent meal as part of a balanced weekly diet. For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
  • Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a classic, golden and bubbling Lasagne.
  • Serves 5
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 470g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Butter Fat (from Milk) (2.4%), Sugar, Palm Fat, Lactose, Natural Flavouring (contains Celery), Broth Powder (Sugar, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Coconut Fat, Sunflower Oil, Smoke Flavouring, Milk Protein), Salt, Milk Protein, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Fat Powder (Palm Fat, Lactose, Milk Protein), Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk

Storage

After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Love your lasagne!
  • Brown 500g of mince for approx. 5 mins, until cooked through. Add your DOLMIO Lasagne Tomato sauce and stir through. Coat the base of an ovenproof dish with a layer of lasagne sauce, cover with lasagne sheets and then DOLMIO Creamy lasagne sauce.
  • Repeat the layering process with the remaining ingredients. Finish with grated cheese on top. Place your Lasagne in a hot oven at 180C/Gas Mark 4 for 30 mins. Allow to stand for 1 min before serving.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Net Contents

470g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (94g) (%*)
Energy 406kJ 98kcal382kJ (5%) 92kcal (5%)
Fat 7.6g7.1g (10%)
of which saturates 2.9g2.7g (14%)
Carbohydrate 6.8g6.4g (2%)
of which sugars 3.4g3.2g (4%)
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 0.5g0.5g (1%)
Salt 0.77g0.72g (12%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Lasagne Pasta 500G

£ 0.55
£1.10/kg

Tesco Fresh Lasagne Sheets 250G

£ 1.20
£4.80/kg

Dolmio Tomato Red Lasagne Sauce 500G

£ 1.80
£0.36/100g

Offer

Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 5% Fat 750G

£ 4.65
£6.20/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here