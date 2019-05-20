By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Sweet Easy Peeler Minimum 4 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.38/each
2 typical easy peelers
  • Energy211kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 192kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet easy peeler oranges.
  • Hand picked Carefully selected for easy peeling and their juicy, sweet flavour
Information

Ingredients

Satsuma, Clementine, Mandarin

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Cyprus (North), Cyprus (South), Egypt, Greece, Israel, Italy, Morocco, South Africa, Spain, Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  •  

    Wash before use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Minimum 4 Pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical easy peelers (110g)
Energy192kJ / 45kcal211kJ / 50kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.6g10.6g
Sugars9.6g10.6g
Fibre1.2g1.3g
Protein0.7g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C42.0mg (53%NRV)46.0mg (58%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Tasta absolutely amazing, but calling them "easy p

5 stars

Tasta absolutely amazing, but calling them "easy peeler" is probably stretching the truth a tad!

SWEET????

1 stars

If these were sweet i'd hate to taste the sour ones..... not one of them were sweet but plenty of pips !!!

When I bought these easy peelers last week they we

2 stars

When I bought these easy peelers last week they were very hard skinned and looked like they had been around for ages. I bought these because I have been looking for a good easy peeler as i have found they have been very dry lacking any juice in them or are tastless.

