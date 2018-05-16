Tesco Organic Orange Juice 3X200ml

- Energy361kJ 85kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 181kJ / 42kcal
Product Description
- Organic orange juice from concentrate.
- 100% PURE JUICE Juicy, organic oranges selected at the peak of ripeness
- Pack size: 600ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Organic Orange Juice From Concentrate (100%).
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before opening and pierce hole with straw.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. composite widely recycled
Net Contents
200ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Each carton (200ml) contains
|Energy
|181kJ / 42kcal
|361kJ / 85kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|18.4g
|Sugars
|9.2g
|18.4g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
