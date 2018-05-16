By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Orange Juice 3X200ml
£ 1.10
£0.18/100ml
Each carton contains
  • Energy361kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars18.4g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 181kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Organic orange juice from concentrate.
  • 100% PURE JUICE Juicy, organic oranges selected at the peak of ripeness
  • Pack size: 600ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Orange Juice From Concentrate (100%).

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pierce hole with straw.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach carton (200ml) contains
Energy181kJ / 42kcal361kJ / 85kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.2g18.4g
Sugars9.2g18.4g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein0.5g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

