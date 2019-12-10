Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne 75Cl

One of our favourites
This champagne has always been one of our favourites (with the rose version). His light and fruity taste makes it really enjoyable. highly recommended!
Light and bubbly
One of my favorite champagnes. always a pleasure to drink and never been disappointed.
Recommended as a fridge staple
This champagne company makes a lot of chic own labels. I always serve it.
Party champagne
Great champagne at a good price making it perfect when entertaining large numbers
Great wine for great party
There is nothing to equal champagne (glasses constantly topped up ) to give a welcome and ensure that the party goes well - Nicolas Feuillatte is excellent value and drinks very well on these occasions - have never had a bad bottle.
Bubbly Lovely
Once again very pleased with Nicolas Feuillatte. Matches description, being crisp and dry - but tasty too - I can pick up the pear scent. A good priced champagne and certainly you can taste the difference from prosecco . Will buy again.
Champagne
This champagne never varies in quality and I will have no hesitation in ordering again when on offer. I would recommend it full heartedly!
Hidden Gem
10/10. It is as simple as that. I found this hidden gem, at a friends 30th birthday party, when a client of his bought it for him. The taste and smoothness is amazing and it is not to bubbly. I drank a lot of champagne and collect a few, i had to buy two cases of this over Christmas, as i believe is one the best, and the price is amazing.
Disappointing
Have been buying this wine from Tesco for many years. Since it was £13 a bottle. Have always been delighted, thinking that it packed an elegant punch, far in excess of its price. Sadly, this case was disappointing, The wine had a slightly harsh edge to it and an unpleasant aftertaste. However, I hope this was just unlucky instance.
Lovely champagne
this is my favourite champagne so was delighted to get it at such a bargain price through Tesco. Hope they repeat this offer for New Year!