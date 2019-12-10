By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne 75Cl

4.5(106)Write a review
image 1 of Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne 75Cl
£ 18.00
£18.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • Well-balanced and refreshing, Selection Brut releases unwavering aromas of white fruit and raspberry. Fruit-laden and smooth, this light, elegant Champagne is generally appreciated for its freshness and spontaneity.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Releases unwavering aromas of white fruit and raspberry

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Centre Vinicole - Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier , Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • A harmonious blend of 10% chardonnay imparting elegance and finesse, 40% pinot noir for roundness and structure and 50% meunier for fruitiness and soft, supple character.

History

  • Since 1976 Nicolas Feuillatte has set its sight on allying luxury with emotion. With the audacity that has come to define our brand, we believe that luxury is essentially about attitude and elegance, emotion and pleasure. Our mission: Enchanting Life.

Regional Information

  • Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, the largest wine growers brand: an intimate collaboration with their 4,500 Champagne growers providing continuous advice and technical support by dedicated team of experts a powerful pooling of technical and human resources with access to the latest technology in vineyard management and wine making as well as ability to vinify at a level of quality and consistency not achievable individually.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of France

Warnings

  • This is a pressurised container, open with care.

Name and address

  • CVC Nicolas Feuillatte,
  • Chouilly,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.nicolas-feuillatte.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Safety information

View more safety information

This is a pressurised container, open with care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

106 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

One of our favourites

5 stars

This champagne has always been one of our favourites (with the rose version). His light and fruity taste makes it really enjoyable. highly recommended!

Light and bubbly

5 stars

One of my favorite champagnes. always a pleasure to drink and never been disappointed.

Recommended as a fridge staple

4 stars

This champagne company makes a lot of chic own labels. I always serve it.

Party champagne

4 stars

Great champagne at a good price making it perfect when entertaining large numbers

Great wine for great party

4 stars

There is nothing to equal champagne (glasses constantly topped up ) to give a welcome and ensure that the party goes well - Nicolas Feuillatte is excellent value and drinks very well on these occasions - have never had a bad bottle.

Bubbly Lovely

5 stars

Once again very pleased with Nicolas Feuillatte. Matches description, being crisp and dry - but tasty too - I can pick up the pear scent. A good priced champagne and certainly you can taste the difference from prosecco . Will buy again.

Champagne

5 stars

This champagne never varies in quality and I will have no hesitation in ordering again when on offer. I would recommend it full heartedly!

Hidden Gem

5 stars

10/10. It is as simple as that. I found this hidden gem, at a friends 30th birthday party, when a client of his bought it for him. The taste and smoothness is amazing and it is not to bubbly. I drank a lot of champagne and collect a few, i had to buy two cases of this over Christmas, as i believe is one the best, and the price is amazing.

Disappointing

2 stars

Have been buying this wine from Tesco for many years. Since it was £13 a bottle. Have always been delighted, thinking that it packed an elegant punch, far in excess of its price. Sadly, this case was disappointing, The wine had a slightly harsh edge to it and an unpleasant aftertaste. However, I hope this was just unlucky instance.

Lovely champagne

5 stars

this is my favourite champagne so was delighted to get it at such a bargain price through Tesco. Hope they repeat this offer for New Year!

1-10 of 106 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Lanson Black Label Champagne 75Cl

£ 22.00
£22.00/75cl

Offer

Louis Delaunay Champagne Brut Non Vintage 75Cl

£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Andre Carpentier Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here