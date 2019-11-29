Tesco Baked Beans & Vegetarian Sausages 395G

Perfect on the go
I eat these every week, cold hot whatever, I love them and are staple to my diet.
Sausages not nice at all
Tasty - really useful cupboard standby - great wit
Tasty - really useful cupboard standby - great with a jacket potato
Dreadful
Disgusting. Beans were ok but lots of juice. Sausages had a horrible texture and taste. Threw them away after one bite!
What happened
These used to be so tasty but the last batch was awful, the beans were bland and tasteless, no tomato flavour at all, and the sausages lacked any flavour, almost as if all the salt and seasoning had been removed. Maybe it was a fluke, but sometimes these have less sausages than others, there seems to be a lot of experimenting with own brand products - if so, please change them back to how they were.
Horrible overpowering flavour
Bought these for my daughter as she has recently stopped eating meat. They taste absolutely horrible! Really strong, bitter herb flavour that overpowers evrything else. No sweetness to the tomato sauce and beans were hard. Really unpleasant.
Make gluten free.
One simple tweak! Get the gluten out of the recipe. This could be a quick easy meal in a tin IF only you simply changed gluten thickened to a gluten free thickener.
Great product
I bought these because I am vegetarian and it's so hard to find a product like this. I was very impressed with the amount of sausages in the tin (8). The only downside was that there was rather a lot of juice so I poured quite a bit of that away but it wouldn't stop me buying them again and again
Vegetarian Sausage and Beans!!
What isn't great about this product!!! As a child, i used to love sausage and beans from a tin as a nice snack, especially in the winter but growing up, having children and being more aware of what badness is injected in meat these days, im so happy my children get to feel the warmth i did when i was small without eating all the synthetic growth hormones and other chemicals that are harmful to us. Growth hormones help the cattle put on weight to get them ready for slaughter in record time as well as reducing the amount of fat in the meat so giving my kids Soya protein protects them whilst they enjoy it too. Even if you are not vegetarian, this product has half the fat content and a quarter of the salt content that the meat Sausage and beans have plus a 2% Saturates and low sugars making it a healthier option for all children.
Great Taste
I have been buying these for several years and after trying comparable items from other Supermarkets I am certain these are the best flavoured.