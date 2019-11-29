By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Baked Beans & Vegetarian Sausages 395G

Tesco Baked Beans & Vegetarian Sausages 395G
£ 0.70
£1.78/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy776kJ 185kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  • Baked beans and vegetarian sausages in tomato sauce.
  • RICH & HERBY Lincolnshire inspired sausages, carefully seasoned for full flavour
  • Pack size: 395g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Haricot beans (33%), Vegetarian Sausages (22%) [Water, Egg White, Soya Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein Isolate, Onion, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Wheat Gluten, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Stabiliser (Dicalcium Phosphate), Sage, Thyme, Herb & Spice Extracts [Coriander, Nutmeg, Pimento, Ginger, Sage Extract], Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Salt, Sugar], Tomato Purée, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Paprika Extract, Flavouring.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power or 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W), 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 5 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

395g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (198g)
Energy392kJ / 93kcal776kJ / 185kcal
Fat2.2g4.4g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate9.9g19.5g
Sugars2.9g5.7g
Fibre3.4g6.7g
Protein6.8g13.5g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Perfect on the go

5 stars

I eat these every week, cold hot whatever, I love them and are staple to my diet.

Sausages not nice at all

2 stars

Sausages not nice at all

Tasty - really useful cupboard standby - great wit

4 stars

Tasty - really useful cupboard standby - great with a jacket potato

Dreadful

1 stars

Disgusting. Beans were ok but lots of juice. Sausages had a horrible texture and taste. Threw them away after one bite!

What happened

2 stars

These used to be so tasty but the last batch was awful, the beans were bland and tasteless, no tomato flavour at all, and the sausages lacked any flavour, almost as if all the salt and seasoning had been removed. Maybe it was a fluke, but sometimes these have less sausages than others, there seems to be a lot of experimenting with own brand products - if so, please change them back to how they were.

Horrible overpowering flavour

1 stars

Bought these for my daughter as she has recently stopped eating meat. They taste absolutely horrible! Really strong, bitter herb flavour that overpowers evrything else. No sweetness to the tomato sauce and beans were hard. Really unpleasant.

Make gluten free.

3 stars

One simple tweak! Get the gluten out of the recipe. This could be a quick easy meal in a tin IF only you simply changed gluten thickened to a gluten free thickener.

Great product

4 stars

I bought these because I am vegetarian and it's so hard to find a product like this. I was very impressed with the amount of sausages in the tin (8). The only downside was that there was rather a lot of juice so I poured quite a bit of that away but it wouldn't stop me buying them again and again

Vegetarian Sausage and Beans!!

5 stars

What isn't great about this product!!! As a child, i used to love sausage and beans from a tin as a nice snack, especially in the winter but growing up, having children and being more aware of what badness is injected in meat these days, im so happy my children get to feel the warmth i did when i was small without eating all the synthetic growth hormones and other chemicals that are harmful to us. Growth hormones help the cattle put on weight to get them ready for slaughter in record time as well as reducing the amount of fat in the meat so giving my kids Soya protein protects them whilst they enjoy it too. Even if you are not vegetarian, this product has half the fat content and a quarter of the salt content that the meat Sausage and beans have plus a 2% Saturates and low sugars making it a healthier option for all children.

Great Taste

5 stars

I have been buying these for several years and after trying comparable items from other Supermarkets I am certain these are the best flavoured.

