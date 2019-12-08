Tesco Macaroni Cheese In Sauce 385G

I would be happy to pay a bit more for a cheesier
I would be happy to pay a bit more for a cheesier sauce.
Vile!
Tasted of wheat pasta. Sauce had no taste at all.
Ate one bite...
Horrendous
Bland, tasteless, awful !
Where's the cheese Gromit?
Oh dear, what a letdown! The macaroni is a decent consistency (and there's plenty of it) but the sauce is about as cheesy-tasting as warm milk. A quick, easy and cheap dog's dinner for Gromit perhaps - but any cheddar-loving Wallace will be disappointed!
This does not deserve to be called macaroni cheese
Oh dear me, this stuff is grim! I felt compelled to write a review for the good of society in order to warn others not to try and eat this stuff. I'm not normally a consumer of tinned meals, but will use occasionally for camping trips or in this case as emergency rations for a night shift in work and am certainly not a fussy eater. In fact, I originally stocked up on this as a back up as we had a young niece visiting from Canada who is a fussy eater, but will eat "Kraft dinner" and I thought this might be similar. I am however not quite sure how this gets away with being classified as "macaroni cheese" as I couldn't taste any cheese flavour- real or artificial. Pasta floating in a slop of yellow coloured, tasteless flour and water paste would be a more accurate description- even covering this in salt, pepper and a couple of ketchup sachets I found hanging around only rendered this barely edible. The problem I have is that I have another tin of this at home and I feel that donating it to a food bank would be a crime against humanity! I'm not quite sure what my life has come to, writing scathing reviews of tinned Mac n cheese on line, but there we go!
DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY
WORST I'VE EVER TASTED THEY MUST HAVE FORGOT THE CHEESE YUK!
Tescos own Macaroni n Cheese...
Beyond all expectations and Im not easily satisfied .Had Heinz recently..loads of watery sauce and disappointing .Tescos own?Tin was packed full with thick sauce and really delicious...will never buy anything but Tescos own brand in future.( A tip..if you've never tasted Aromat sprinkle on a touch...goes well with Scrambled eggs too btw)
Could do better!
I found this to be quite bland. The sauce was more like a weak custard with very little cheese flavour. Very disappointing.
Lovely
It's very creamy. Has a good consistency. Loads of mac.. Nice flavour. If your a super cheesey kind of person you may want to add more cheese as its a mild flavour