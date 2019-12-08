By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Macaroni Cheese In Sauce 385G

3(17)Write a review
Tesco Macaroni Cheese In Sauce 385G
£ 0.55
£1.43/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy731kJ 174kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 379kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Macaroni pasta in a cheese sauce.
  • INTENSELY CREAMY Durum wheat pasta, generously covered in a comforting, cheesy sauce
  • INTENSELY CREAMY Durum wheat pasta, generously covered in a comforting, cheesy sauce
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Macaroni Pasta (43%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Mustard Flour, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Cheese Powder (Milk), Salt, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whey Powder (Milk), Colour [Beta-Carotene].

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W) 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Stir then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty the contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 4 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

385g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (193g)
Energy379kJ / 90kcal731kJ / 174kcal
Fat3.3g6.4g
Saturates1.0g1.9g
Carbohydrate12.2g23.6g
Sugars2.0g3.9g
Fibre0.8g1.5g
Protein2.5g4.8g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

I would be happy to pay a bit more for a cheesier

3 stars

I would be happy to pay a bit more for a cheesier sauce.

Vile!

1 stars

Tasted of wheat pasta. Sauce had no taste at all.

Ate one bite...

1 stars

Horrendous

Bland, tasteless, awful !

1 stars

Bland, tasteless, awful !

Where's the cheese Gromit?

1 stars

Oh dear, what a letdown! The macaroni is a decent consistency (and there's plenty of it) but the sauce is about as cheesy-tasting as warm milk. A quick, easy and cheap dog's dinner for Gromit perhaps - but any cheddar-loving Wallace will be disappointed!

This does not deserve to be called macaroni cheese

1 stars

Oh dear me, this stuff is grim! I felt compelled to write a review for the good of society in order to warn others not to try and eat this stuff. I'm not normally a consumer of tinned meals, but will use occasionally for camping trips or in this case as emergency rations for a night shift in work and am certainly not a fussy eater. In fact, I originally stocked up on this as a back up as we had a young niece visiting from Canada who is a fussy eater, but will eat "Kraft dinner" and I thought this might be similar. I am however not quite sure how this gets away with being classified as "macaroni cheese" as I couldn't taste any cheese flavour- real or artificial. Pasta floating in a slop of yellow coloured, tasteless flour and water paste would be a more accurate description- even covering this in salt, pepper and a couple of ketchup sachets I found hanging around only rendered this barely edible. The problem I have is that I have another tin of this at home and I feel that donating it to a food bank would be a crime against humanity! I'm not quite sure what my life has come to, writing scathing reviews of tinned Mac n cheese on line, but there we go!

DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY

1 stars

WORST I'VE EVER TASTED THEY MUST HAVE FORGOT THE CHEESE YUK!

Tescos own Macaroni n Cheese...

5 stars

Beyond all expectations and Im not easily satisfied .Had Heinz recently..loads of watery sauce and disappointing .Tescos own?Tin was packed full with thick sauce and really delicious...will never buy anything but Tescos own brand in future.( A tip..if you've never tasted Aromat sprinkle on a touch...goes well with Scrambled eggs too btw)

Could do better!

2 stars

I found this to be quite bland. The sauce was more like a weak custard with very little cheese flavour. Very disappointing.

Lovely

4 stars

It's very creamy. Has a good consistency. Loads of mac.. Nice flavour. If your a super cheesey kind of person you may want to add more cheese as its a mild flavour

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Beef Ravioli In Tomato & Minced Beef Sauce 400G

£ 0.55
£1.38/kg

Tesco Cheese Ravioli In Tomato Sauce 400G

£ 0.55
£1.38/kg

Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

£ 0.55
£1.38/kg

Tesco Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 395G

£ 0.60
£1.52/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here