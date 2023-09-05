Tesco Dishwashing Rubber Gloves Large 1 Pair

Rinse in clean water after use and allow to dry. Avoid contact with petrol, paraffin, turpentine, corrosive chemicals and prolonged contact with grease.

Made from natural rubber, these lightweight gloves are ideal for household cleaning tasks such as washing dishes. Designed with a tailored fit, they have a luxurious cotton flock lining for comfort. Regular use will protect your hands and nails from water and chemicals contained in cleaning detergents.

Looks after your hands while you take care of the dishes. Made from natural latex

