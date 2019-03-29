By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dishwashing Rubber Gloves Medium

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Dishwashing Rubber Gloves Medium
£ 1.00
£1.00/Pair

Product Description

  • Medium washing up gloves
  • Tesco Washing up gloves Medium 1 Pair
  • Looks after your hands while you take care of the dishes Non slip grip Made from natural latex
  • Made from natural rubber, these lightweight gloves are ideal for household cleaning tasks such as washing dishes. Designed with a tailored fit, they have a luxurious cotton flock lining for comfort. Regular use will protect your hands and nails from water and chemicals contained in cleaning detergents.

Information

Storage

Store away from direct heat and sunlight

Produce of

Produced in Malaysia

Preparation and Usage

  • For domestic use only
  • Rinse in clean water after use and allow to dry. Avoid contact with petrol, paraffin, turpentine, corrosive chemicals and prolonged contact with grease.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Pair

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

had these before other gloves sticky inside yhese

5 stars

had these before other gloves sticky inside yhese are very good

I have always bought these gloves for washing up a

4 stars

I have always bought these gloves for washing up and household chores, they are great value and last for ages. I think the last few pairs I've purchased seem a bit thicker and even better quality in my opinion.

Wouldn't buy again

2 stars

Bought these trying to save money on weekly shopping. Only lasted a couple of weeks before they developed a hole and started letting water in. Also not particularly good for griping when handling glassware and china. I have gone back to more expensive brand.

