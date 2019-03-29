Tesco Dishwashing Rubber Gloves Medium

had these before other gloves sticky inside yhese
had these before other gloves sticky inside yhese are very good
I have always bought these gloves for washing up a
I have always bought these gloves for washing up and household chores, they are great value and last for ages. I think the last few pairs I’ve purchased seem a bit thicker and even better quality in my opinion.
Wouldn't buy again
Bought these trying to save money on weekly shopping. Only lasted a couple of weeks before they developed a hole and started letting water in. Also not particularly good for griping when handling glassware and china. I have gone back to more expensive brand.