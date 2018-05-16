Marigold Bathroom Medium

Product Description
- Longer Bathroom Gloves Medium
- Perfect for splashy or toilet-cleaning jobs, our Longer Bathroom Gloves have extended cuffs, fitted wrists, special roll-top cuffs that stay up and an extra-comfy cotton lining. Our safe-hold pattern gives you more grip, and our special coating stands up to bathroom cleaners, bleaches and disinfectants.
- For a brighter clean
- Marigold transforms the dullest chore into one with a sense of purpose, pride and deep satisfaction. We call it the Marigold cleaning glow.
- Longer cuffs that protect you more
- Slimmer wrists for a better fit
- Roll-top cuffs, cotton-lined, double-layered
Information
Warnings
- This product contains natural latex which may cause an allergic reaction. Safe use of this product by or on a latex-sensitive individual has not been established.
Name and address
- Freudenberg Household Products LP,
- 2 Chichester Street,
- Rochdale,
- Lancashire,
- OL16 2AX,
- UK.
Return to
- Our Promise- We've worked hard to make our products truly special. So, if, for any reason, they don't get you singing as you work, send them back to us.
- UK Careline Tel: 0345 769 7356
- www.marigold.co.uk
Safety information
This product contains natural latex which may cause an allergic reaction. Safe use of this product by or on a latex-sensitive individual has not been established.
