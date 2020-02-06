Marigold Extra Life Gloves Kitchen Large

These gloves developed a hole in less than a week.
These gloves developed a hole in less than a week. The Tesco own brand last far longer
Marigold changed the material- not good as before
I guess Marigold company changed the material...Why? the fabrication cost? European laws? They are still one of the best quality house chores gloves but less resistant than 2 years ago, for example. I bought a kitchen pair 4 years ago that lasted me for ever, then they finally got holes in it and I bought a new pair that just lasted a few months before getting holes at the fold between the thumb and the index finger. The cuff part of the gloves is now of a softer material than the hand part and is constantly folding on itself during washing the dishes...not the best when rinsing and you don't realise that cuff has dropped low on your wrist. It still a good product compared to other house chores glove brands making to thin gloves or in a nightmare material that sticks or reduces in contact with hot water and becomes too tight.
too small for me, but good product
does the job, but wish they did an extra large size!