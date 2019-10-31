By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Marigold Extra Life Gloves Kitchen Medium

Write a review
Marigold Extra Life Gloves Kitchen Medium
Product Description

  • Extra-Life Kitchen Gloves Medium
  • Dipped three times for extra protection and durability, our Extra-Life Kitchen Gloves have special roll-top cuffs that stay up and an extra-comfy cotton lining. Our safe-hold pattern gives you more grip, and our special coating stands up to the harshest kitchen and oven cleaners.
  • For a brighter clean
  • Marigold transforms the dullest chore into one with a sense of purpose, pride and deep satisfaction. We call it the Marigold cleaning glow.
  • Why not try:
  • Longer Bathroom Gloves
  • Extra-Tough Outdoor Gloves
  • Gloves for Sensitive Skin
  • Triple-layered to last longer
  • Roll-top cuffs that stay up
  • Cotton-lined to be extra-comfy

Information

Warnings

  • This product contains natural latex which may cause an allergic reaction. Safe use of this product by or on a latex-sensitive individual has not been established.

Name and address

  • Freudenberg Household Products LP,
  • 2 Chichester Street,
  • Rochdale,
  • Lancashire,
  • OL16 2AX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Promise- We've worked hard to make our products truly special. So, if, for any reason, they don't get you singing as you work, send them back to us.
  • UK Careline Tel: 0345 769 7356
  • www.marigold.co.uk

Net Contents

1 x Pair of Bathroom Gloves

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

top quality,i felt like mary poppins

5 stars

top quality,i felt like mary poppins,

