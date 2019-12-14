Laughing Cow Cheese Triangles 280G

straight in me gob, deeelish!!!
i am addicted to these, they never get to a piece of bread , straight in the mouth. Miffed that my local store only sells 8packs. Oddly my fridge door became faulty, and when i tried a triangle they were almost warm and horrible.
Great flavour - good as the competition
I've usually bought the famous brand but this came as a substitute recently and I like it a lot...and it's less expensive. Tastes a little lighter to me which is fine - I ate them with strawberries which might sound odd but was delicious.