Illy Espresso Ground Coffee 250G

5(1)Write a review
£ 6.50
£2.60/100g

Product Description

  • Ground Roasted Coffee
  • Medium Roast
  • Rich and balanced with notes of caramel and chocolate.
  • For brewed coffee made with a filter machine using the proper grind is essential. illy's distinctive blend of fine Arabica coffees with a smooth, rich and full-bodied taste is created from the skillful blending of 100% sustainably-grown Arabica beans, meticulously selected from different growing regions around the world. The result is an authentic Italian coffee that is flawlessly consistent, smooth, balanced and never bitter. Using an exclusive process, illy coffee is packed in an air-free, pressurized can that enhances and seals in the precious aromas and oils, so you enjoy the freshest taste - cup after cup.
  • illy filter coffee is more coarsely ground for optimal extraction with filter coffee makers.
  • Responsible Supply Chain Process
  • Green Coffee DNV
  • Certified Sustainable - illy is the first company to have obtained Responsible Supply Chain Process certification from Det Norske Veritas (DNV), one of the world's leading certification bodies, assuring the sustainability of our entire coffee production supply chain. DNV recognizes that illy sources its quality Arabica beans directly from the growers with whom we share knowledge and guarantee a profit - one more reason why you can be assured that every cup of illy delivers extraordinary taste and aroma.
  • Produced and packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • 100% arabica
  • Filter coffee preparation
  • Mild and balanced
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Keep away from light and heat, preferably in the refrigerator after opening. Best before end: see bottom of the can.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Use 1,5 heaped Tablespoon of coffee (12 grams). Adjust to personal taste.
  • Preparation: Filter Coffee Maker or Auto Dip, Water: 2 cups (150 ml each)
  • Preparation: Cafetiere or French Press, Water: 240 ml

Warnings

  • Avoid any improper use of the can.
  • Can and lid edges may be sharp after opening. Caffeine content not higher than 1.5%.

Name and address

  • illycaffè S.p.A.,
  • Via Flavia 110-34147 Trieste,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • UK illy consumer contact: 0044 - (0) 1604 821234

Net Contents

250g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid any improper use of the can. Can and lid edges may be sharp after opening. Caffeine content not higher than 1.5%.

You wont regret it! I promise.

You wont regret it! I promise.

