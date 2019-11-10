Tesco Spanish Paella Rice 500G

Lovely taste but very long cooking time
WOW this took a long time to cook, but it turned out lovely, if you're not in a hurry. The instructions on the side of the packet are next to useless, and may as well not be there. I bought this to make a chicken & seafood paella. To get the desired texture, I simmered on a low heat, in a large flat bottomed pan, for about 1hr, gradually adding 1.5 pints of chicken stock, until fully absorbed. Even after 1hr the rice was still like bullets. I then stirred in 1 x 400g can of chopped tomatoes, and transferred the mixture in to an oven roasting dish. I then mixed in the chopped chicken thighs, diced chorizo, chopped onion, red pepper, seafood and seasoning, which I'd fried in a separate pan while the rice was cooking, and topped up the dish with about 1/2 can of water. I then baked the whole dish at 200-220 for 30mins (stirring half way).
Note the cooking time ....
The cooking time came as a great surprise. Very disappointing.