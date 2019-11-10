By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Spanish Paella Rice 500G

2(2)Write a review
Tesco Spanish Paella Rice 500G
£ 1.40
£2.80/kg
Per 75g serving
  • Energy1096kJ 258kcal
    13%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1461kJ / 344kcal

Product Description

  • Spanish round grain paella rice.
  • GROWN IN SPAIN Selected for its round and short grains, great for absorbing flavour.
  • GROWN IN SPAIN Selected for its round and short grains, great for absorbing flavour.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Preparation time: 40 minutes.
Heat gently for 1 hour 10 minutes
Add a ladle of hot chicken or vegetable stock to rice.
Stir until the liquid is absorbed and the rice appears almost dry.
Add another ladle of stock and repeat the stirring.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, Packed in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1461kJ / 344kcal1096kJ / 258kcal
Fat1.1g0.8g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate76.1g57.1g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre1.2g0.9g
Protein6.9g5.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 240g when cooked.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely taste but very long cooking time

3 stars

WOW this took a long time to cook, but it turned out lovely, if you're not in a hurry. The instructions on the side of the packet are next to useless, and may as well not be there. I bought this to make a chicken & seafood paella. To get the desired texture, I simmered on a low heat, in a large flat bottomed pan, for about 1hr, gradually adding 1.5 pints of chicken stock, until fully absorbed. Even after 1hr the rice was still like bullets. I then stirred in 1 x 400g can of chopped tomatoes, and transferred the mixture in to an oven roasting dish. I then mixed in the chopped chicken thighs, diced chorizo, chopped onion, red pepper, seafood and seasoning, which I'd fried in a separate pan while the rice was cooking, and topped up the dish with about 1/2 can of water. I then baked the whole dish at 200-220 for 30mins (stirring half way).

Note the cooking time ....

1 stars

The cooking time came as a great surprise. Very disappointing.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Spanish Chorizo Ring 225G

£ 2.50
£1.12/100g

Tesco Diced Chorizo 130G

£ 2.50
£1.93/100g

Schwartz Spanish Paella 30G

£ 0.85
£2.84/100g

Offer

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here